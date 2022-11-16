Champion Newspapers Limited
Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries, Annual district Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r District women coordinator  Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s  Ministries Pastor  (Mrs.) Charity  Awazie, Guest Speaker Mrs Godiya  Ajiya ;Women Ministry President Lagos Mainland District ,Dr  Nnenna kalu  and a guest  during the annual thanksgiving service   with theme  , celebrating  Our Father in heaven;  held at Assemblies of God church 111 clegg street Surulere Lagos on 5/11/2022... PHOTO :CHINYERE  IKEANYI.
L-r …Guest Speaker Mrs. Godiya  Ajiya  with  District women coordinator   Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s  Ministries Pastor  (Mrs.) Charity  Awazie.

Guest Speaker Mrs. Godiya  Ajiya  (right) Praying for the Women.

L-r … Mrs. Folotunsho Ogundare; Pastor Janet Nneiwuihe and  Pastor Patricia Onyiriaka.

Cross Section of the women Praying to God during the annual thanksgiving service with the theme, Celebrating  Our Father in heaven;   held at Assemblies of God church 111 clegg street surulere Lagos on 5/11/2022… PHOTO : CHINYERE  IKEANYI.

 

 

