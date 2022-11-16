Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries, Annual district Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

L-r …Guest Speaker Mrs. Godiya Ajiya with District women coordinator Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries Pastor (Mrs.) Charity Awazie.

Guest Speaker Mrs. Godiya Ajiya (right) Praying for the Women.

L-r … Mrs. Folotunsho Ogundare; Pastor Janet Nneiwuihe and Pastor Patricia Onyiriaka.

Cross Section of the women Praying to God during the annual thanksgiving service with the theme, Celebrating Our Father in heaven; held at Assemblies of God church 111 clegg street surulere Lagos on 5/11/2022… PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

