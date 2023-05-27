Champion Newspapers Limited
Assemblies of God Nigeria, District Men’s fellowship Lagos Mainland held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Surulere Sectional Leader Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev Evangelist Ununne Bright; Guest Speaker  Amb. Victor Chukwuogo; District Men’s Coordinator  Rev Linus Ekenma;  Guest Speaker.Barrister Christian Wogu; during   Lagos, Mainland District Men’s  Fellowship ‘theme  Pressing Forward through Spiritual Dynamics ‘held at AGC Clegg Surulere Lagos. 20/5/2023...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Coordinator  Mende Section, Rev Joseph Ozemoje with their winning Cup. pose with District Men’s Coordinator  Rev Linus Ekenma; Sectional Men’s President Mende, Pharm. Matthew Azoji; also with their winning cup.

Cross section of the Men praying to God during the Lagos Mainland District Men’s  Fellowship ‘theme  Pressing Forward through Spiritual Dynamics ‘held at AGC Clegg Surulere Lagos. 20/5/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

