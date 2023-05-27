Assemblies of God Nigeria, District Men’s fellowship Lagos Mainland held in Lagos

L-r …Coordinator Mende Section, Rev Joseph Ozemoje with their winning Cup. pose with District Men’s Coordinator Rev Linus Ekenma; Sectional Men’s President Mende, Pharm. Matthew Azoji; also with their winning cup.

Cross section of the Men praying to God during the Lagos Mainland District Men’s Fellowship ‘theme Pressing Forward through Spiritual Dynamics ‘held at AGC Clegg Surulere Lagos. 20/5/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng