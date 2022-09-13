Assassination Attempt: Death Toll Rises To Ten

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The number of deaths at the Sunday Assassination attempt on Sen Ifeanyi Ubah on Monday increased to ten when it was discovered that three more persons were killed by the bullets of the assassins.

Though it was earlier reported that one Personal Assistant to Ubah was killed, it was confirmed Monday that another aide whose name was given as Godwin Mathias was also killed.

A yet to be identified person as well as the Onowu (Traditional Prime minister) of Nri town in Anaocha local government area, Chief Onyeka Nnoli .

was also hit by the bullets of the assassins.

Nnoli was said to have dropped a visitor from Lagos at the Nkwo Enugu Ukwu market with a black SUV when he ran into the assassins who may have mistaken him to part of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy.

He died on the spot and it is still not clear if his visitor was affected by the shooting.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not confirm the actual number of deaths but relatives of the deceased confirmed their death even as the command is still on top of investigation.