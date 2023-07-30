ASR Africa Flag-Off Construction Of N1billion Career Devt And Counselling, Renewable Natural Resources Centers at University Of Ibadan

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of a 2,000 square meters Career and Renewable Natural Resources Center at the University of Ibadan. The center will provide counseling and career support to students of the university and explore the potential of cleaner energy solutions for the institution. This comes barely three days after the groundbreaking of a Student Affairs Center comprising a sports center, Information & Communication Technology (ICT) hub, administrative offices, and a 1,000-student capacity amphitheater at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State by ASR Africa.

Both projects, drawing from the N1 billion grant to the University, are in fulfillment of the tertiary infrastructure grant awarded to the six universities in 2021 as part of the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme. The grant was drawn from ASR Africa’s US$100 million Fund for Social Development and Renewal. Other universities that benefitted from the grant were the University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, the University of Ilorin, the University of Benin, and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo state, Dr. Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director of ASR Africa thanked the university management for their cooperation on the project implementation. He described the project as “life-changing” as it will address diverse mental health issues amongst students, nurture students in their career path and provide cleaner energy solutions for the university’s use.

Furthermore, Dr. Ubon said the project affirms Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder and Chairman of ASR Africa’s commitment to supporting quality education within the tertiary education system in Nigeria and Africa at large. He added that the career center is a project that would further boost the morale of the students of the University of Ibadan to compete academically with their peers outside the country.

“I want to on behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu thank the university management for the cooperation and partnership they have shown us so far. I want to assure you of growing this partnership and looking forward to better things to come”. Dr. Ubon said.

In his remark, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the university’s Vice Chancellor, thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder and Chairman of ASR Africa for making the project a reality. Prof. Kayode said the project is of great importance to the university, as it will address students’ needs for counseling and career mentorship and pave the way for research on alternative energy. He assured the ASR Africa team of the management’s support to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in the Health, Education, and Social Development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa, every year. For more information visit asrafrica.org or email asrafrica[at]buagroup[dot]com.