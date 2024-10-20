ASR Africa Confers ‘The Abdul Samad Rabiu Achievers Award’ On Mentees Of Its Mentorship Program From The Al-Qalam University

ASR Africa has conferred the prestigious “Abdul Samad Rabiu Achievers Award” on 40 mentees from its mentorship program in Al-Qalam University, Katsina state, Nigeria. The 3-month mentorship program organized for students of the Al-Qalam University ended with a closeout ceremony in the University.

This program, which focused on 3 thematic areas including career, personal, and entrepreneurial development, brought together female mentors from different walks of life, including the United Nations committee members, global experts from the Middle East, business professionals, media experts, and the ASR Africa subject matter specialists. These mentors provided insights to the mentees through real life training on topical issues as well as experience sharing.

Speaking at the closeout event in Katsina State, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nair Musa Yauri, commended the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his support to tertiary Institutions in the country. Being a beneficiary of the N250 million grant of ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGS) 2022/2023, the Vice Chancellor applauded the management of adding value to the quality of education being delivered by the institution. He further applauded ASR Africa for organizing and facilitating the mentorship program for the institution’s final year students and added that he is confident that the students have sufficient tools to reach their full potentials.

In his response, the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, thanked the institution for giving ASR Africa the platform to impact the lives of the mentees and to support the University. According to Dr. Ubon, this initiative fits into the vision of Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa for the educational sector in Nigeria. He added that the benefits of Human Capital development cannot be overlooked as it enhances productivity, skill development, improved morale and innovation. He encouraged the mentees to utilize all they have learned from the program and continue to engage as much as they can with the ASR Africa team whenever they feel stuck.

The mentees expressed their appreciation to ASR Africa for the mentorship program. They thanked the facilitators who devoted their time and resources to educate, motivate, and inspire them to greater achievements. Mentees were presented with Certificates of Completion, and the ASR Africa Achievers Award at the end of the program.

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.