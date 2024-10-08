ASMATA PG, lawyer urge stakeholders, to expose illegalities

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, and the ASMATA counsel, Barr. Humphrey Udechukwu, while counseling about 200 ASMATA stakeholders at the ASMATA secretariat Onitsha, on the way forward, urged them to expose any illegalities found in their various markets.

The PG in his address titled *“Harvest of Highly Resourceful Men and Women as Critical Stakeholders from All the Markets Across Anambra State,” emphasized the importance of the newly appointed stakeholders.

The address, read by ASMATA Secretary General, Hon. Macaulay Ekwe, highlighted that the ASMATA leadership, in collaboration with the state executives, had selected resourceful traders from markets across Anambra State to serve as the eyes and ears of the association in their respective markets.

He described the stakeholders as experienced, tested, and trusted individuals, chosen based on their positive track records and contributions to their markets, which have impacted the development of ASMATA.

According to Chief Anuna, their elevation as critical stakeholders was a way to appreciate their efforts and motivate them to continue promoting development, not only in their respective markets but also by supporting government programs and policies in the State.

The PG listed the functions of the stakeholders to include sporting undesirable elements and illegal activities in their markets to ASMATA’s office.

He reminded them that ASMATA may summon them anytime individually or as a group, alongside their market leaders, to address critical issues concerning the well-being of their markets.

Chief Anuna added that the nominated traders would also serve as ASMATA ambassadors in their respective markets, cautioning them not to challenge their market leaders even as he advised them to avoid selfish interests even when faced with challenges.

As a gesture, he presented them with wrapper clothes, encouraging them to purchase and use these as the traders’ official uniforms.

Contributing, the ASMATA legal adviser, Barr. Udechukwu praised Chief Anuna’s leadership role and initiative in coordinating traders, noting his deep knowledge of market leadership.

He urged the newly appointed ambassadors to respect their market leaders and cooperate with the ASMATA President General adding that lack of respect to leaders has been the bane of market and Igbo crises

“We have zero tolerance for crisis in the markets. Governor Soludo is working especially on roads and other infrastructures and we need to support him. If there is a crisis we have to settle it,”, he counseled them.

Also speaking, the Secretary General of Onitsha Main Market, Hon. Emeka Boniface Okoli, described Chief Anuna as a man of wisdom and a core APGA member and lauded his efforts in consolidating Anambra traders.

Some market leaders and secretaries who praised Chief Anuna during the event included Chief Samuel Efurunwa, Chairman of Mgbuka Obosi Old Motor Spare Parts; Mr. Everest Ejezie, Chairman of Iron Rod Dealers, Atani Road; Mr. Wisdom Obasi, Secretary of Ogbaru Main Market; and Chidiebere Ibe, Chairman of New Parts, Owerri Road.

Chief Ibe who was a former caretaker committee chairman and his vice, Chief Felix Muoghalu, disclosed that because they did not embezzle market funds and refused to share it, they were attacked by the opposition adding that they handed over cash over #200000 which no regime has done, aside solar lights, wash hand basins, among others they provided in the market.

“It is based on these achievements that ASMATA ASMATA PG found my vice and myself worthy to be honoured as stakeholders and we commend him for remembering us to be honoured.

Among those inaugurated stakeholders who expressed their gratitude included, Sunday Ezemuo, Comrade Sam Njoku, Mr. Leonard Ume, and Sunday Nwaofor.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng