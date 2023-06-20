Asiwaju Media Team hails Tinubu over dissolution of NDDC, other Boards, Parastatals

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The National Directorate of Asiwaju Media Team (AMT) on Tuesday praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his prompt dissolution of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board that it said was constituted through illegality, irregularity, monetary influence and favouritism by the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group noted that despite several court orders restraining the Senate, the President and the Ministry of Niger Delta from proceeding with the constituting the board, the former President differed the court orders and petitions in that regard and the board was constituted because those who favoured had allegedly already bribed the former Chief of Staff, late Kyari.

A statement by the Group’s Director General in Ondo State, Emorioloye Owolemi and General Paul Boroh, former Security Adviser and Amnesty Coordinator to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also at the Board Directorate of Asiwaju Media Team in Bayelsa State, said since the board was constituted over irregularities, the Chairman of the Board, Mrs. Laureta Onochie, and the Managing Director, allegedly started constituted disorderliness among themselves.

This, the group noted, was because the Board Chairman and some Directors were not from oil-producing local governments, which was a breach of the NDDC Act.

It alleged that the board was constituted through pure stealing of the oil-producing communities’ mandate.

The statement reads: “The NDDC Act stipulated that members of the NDDC Board, specifically the Board Chairman and Directors, and state representatives, shall hail from the oil-producing local government, but the former President and the cabals in Aso rock constituted the board despite Senators from the affected states’ rejection, court orders and several petitions that condemned the irregularity.

“We appeal to our principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to critically look into the NDDC Act and invite the former board Executives for questions on how they were constituted into the board. There are countless court injunctions, hearings, and petitions yet hanging in those regard.

“And that when the President considers it necessary to constitute a new board, the Act shouldn’t be breached to accommodate only people from the mandate areas being constituted, and experts both in the field of humanity.

“We have never been regretting our confidence in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have being on this page before the primary election, we were with him during the primary election, and General election, we shall forever redeem his image; we have been vindicated from our opposition’s now that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has kept to his promises for Nigerians and did within 21-days what a President cannot do in the past 12 years.

“We will never compromise our loyalties and shall raise at where necessary every injustice in the NDDC because it is our major region”.

