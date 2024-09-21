Asido Foundation Appoints Meka Olowola as Chairperson to Deepen Mental Health Advocacy

The Asido Foundation, the leading non-profit organisation committed to mental health advocacy in Nigeria, proudly announces the appointment of Meka Niyi Olowola as its new Chairperson. The appointment was made during a Board Meeting held on September 4, 2024, marking a new chapter in the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to transform mental health care across the country.

Mr Olowola, a renowned branding expert, sustainability advocate, and erstwhile Vice Chairman of the Foundation, assumes this critical leadership role, succeeding Alhaji Mashood Yusuf, who has served the Foundation with distinction. Mr Olowola’s deep commitment to mental health advocacy and his extensive experience in public relations, advertising, and corporate social responsibility make him an ideal leader for this crucial mission.

Other Board members include Prof. Taiwo I. Sheikh, Professor of Psychiatry at ABU Zaria; Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, Professor of Law; Dr. Omotola Abdulmalik, a respected university lecturer and physician; Prof. Ibrahim W. Abdu, CMD of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri; Dr. Olayinka Egbokhare, an award-winning author and communications expert; Arc. Biodun Fadayomi, a leading architect; Mr Babatunde Aina, a retired United Nations career officer; Mr Usman Abdulmalik, a retired banker; and Dr Zacheaus Olofin, a Pharmaceutical manager and Lecturer.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Olowola expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the board and all stakeholders for entrusting him with this role. “The Asido Foundation is more than an organisation; it is a movement—a beacon of hope in the often-overlooked realm of mental health in Nigeria. We have made remarkable strides, but our journey is far from over,” Olowola stated.

“As Chairperson, I am dedicated to building upon the successful foundation laid by the outgoing Chairman and ensuring that we continue to advocate for accessible and high-quality mental health services for all Nigerians. Together, we can challenge stigma, push for increased support and resources, and foster open discussions about mental health.”

Olowola emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing Nigeria’s mental health challenges, noting the alarming statistics from the World Health Organisation that 25-30% of Nigerians experience mental health conditions during their lifetime, yet over 80% do not receive the care they need. With only 250 psychiatrists serving a population of over 200 million, the Asido Foundation under Olowola’s leadership aims to tackle these critical issues head-on.

Dr Jibril Abdulmalik, CEO and Founder of the Asido Foundation congratulated Mr Olowola on his appointment and remarked, “Mr Olowola brings a wealth of experience and passion that will undoubtedly propel the Foundation’s mission forward. His leadership will be instrumental in our continued fight against stigma and our efforts to provide mental health care to all Nigerians. We are confident that under his chairmanship, the Asido Foundation will continue to make significant strides in mental health advocacy.”

Over the past five years, the Asido Foundation has led significant mental health advocacy initiatives, including the successful championing of the Mental Health Bill, signed into law in 2023. The Foundation has also organised over 200 community dialogues, trained over 600 individuals in Psychological First Aid (PFA), and facilitated mental health sensitisation rallies that reached over 300,000 people across Nigeria. Asido Foundation continues to be at the forefront of mental health advocacy, with ongoing projects such as the “Unashamed Campaign,” Project Hope, and the expansion of the Asido Campus Networks.

Recently, Mr Olowola led the Foundation on an advocacy visit to the Attorney General and Honourable Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN where it sought support for the decriminalisation of attempted suicide in Nigeria and urged backing for the implementation of the Mental Health Act, which is crucial for protecting the human rights of individuals with mental disorders. Mr Olowola’s leadership is expected to build on these successes and drive the Foundation to even greater heights.

The Asido Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2019 with a mission to counter the stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health in Nigeria. The Foundation engages in evidence-based advocacy, community interventions, and capacity-building programs to promote mental health and well-being across the country.