 Ash Wednesday: Shun evil, Archbishop Kaigama urges Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, advised Christians and Nigerians in general to shun all forms of evil.

Kaigama gave the advice in his homily to commemorate the 2024 Ash Wednesday, at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria, Pro Cathedral, Garki, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ash Wednesday ushers in the Lenten season, which is charecterise by a 40-day fasting and prayers, in preparation for Easter Sunday.

NAN also reports that ash Wednesday is marked with the blessing and administering of ashes on the foreheads of Christians.

The prelate, also advised Christians to choose God over pleasure, adding that true religion goes beyond the recitation of prayer, attending Sunday or daily masses and belonging to a Church group.

He explained that the season called for greater sacrifice, adding that pleasure doesn’t last but God remain the same for ever.

“He is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. So it is better to choose God than to choose this earthly pleasures,” he advised.

Commenting on the significance of the 40-day prayers and fasting, Kaigama expressed optimistism that the exercise would bring about a transformed and renewed Nigeria

The archbishop, who admonished Nigerians, particularly Christians, to rejoice that the celebration of the feast of St Valentine coincided with ash Wednesday, charged them to express their love for their friends, neighbours and most importantly to God.

Kaigama, who, however, expressed deep concern over the insecurity challenges and high level of corruption and injustice in the country, called on Nigerians to turn a new live to avert God’s punishment like that of Sodom and Gomorrah.

“Let us avoid all forms of evil. This is the only way we will progress and grow.

”It is either banditry, kidnapping, corruption political vandalism or injustice. We must stay away from all of these ills, ”he advised.

Speaking, Mr. Collins Nnabuife, described the Lenten season as an opportunity for Christians to return to God.

“This is the time to remind, recollect and reconnect ourselevses with God and to renew our lives toward practicing true religion,”he said

Nnabuife added that the act of putting the ashes on the forehead symbolises the fragility and mortality of the human race.

“Ash wednesday is a day we are reminded that life is vanity, and we should make use of every time we have to do good.

“It reminds us that we came from dust and from dust we shall return. It is a time to reflect on our lifestyles.

“Coinciding with the Feast of St Valentine avails us the opportunity to share love with one another especially the needy, and by doing that, we are also making peace with God,” he said.

Mixed feelings have trailed the observance of Ash Wednesday and celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian Catholics and Anglicans joined their counterparts across the world yesterday to observe Ash Wednesday the commencement of Lent which entails fasting, prayers and alms giving.

However, Valentine’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate love. The two events have been coinciding in the past two years.

A Catholic Priest in Ondo State, Rev. Fr. Anthony Afariogun, told NAN on Wednesday in Lagos that the joint celebration was a sign that “God wants man to return to Him and do away with evil generation.

“This is a perilous time. We must be careful and shun the evil that associates with valentine.

“As Christians, Ash Wednesday is a period of prayer, fast and almsgiving. 2023 and 2024 coincided with Valentine’s day. It is a sign from God that He wants…

Sultan of Sokoto and the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has raised the alarm, warning that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

Speaking at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna on February 14, the Sultan identified such challenges as unemployment and hunger affecting millions of Nigerian youths as creating a volatile situation in the land.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, who corroborated the Sultan’s concerns at the meeting themed “Enhanced Security as a Panacea for Stability and Development of the North,” emphasized that the North has now become the epicentre of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. “Lives have been lost, and the local economy has suffered significant setbacks”, he lamented.

The Sultan who was flanked by the Emir of Kano and the Emir of Katsina, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating conditions in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region.

He highlighted insecurity and poverty as the twin challenges confronting the people.

He said: “We have reached a level where people are deeply frustrated, hungry, and resentful. Insecurity and poverty are the two major issues causing trouble for the people of the North,” he declared.

While advocating the urgent need for solutions, the Sultan urged traditional leaders to collaborate with political leaders and security agencies.

He stressed the importance of addressing challenges in education, healthcare, agriculture, poverty, and unemployment.

Similarly, Governor Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, calling for strong partnerships among Northern states to tackle insecurity and address developmental issues.

He urged traditional rulers to play a pivotal role in mobilizing support for security forces and restoring the glory of the traditional institution.

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, highlighted the need for early identification of threats by the traditional institution.

He bemoaned the challenge posed by informants and called for collective collaboration to counter insider threats.

The meeting, attended by traditional rulers from each of the 19 Northern States, as well as representatives from the Arewa Consultative Forum and Coalition of Northern Groups, aimed to generate actionable suggestions to address the pressing issues affecting the North.

As Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, the traditional rulers and leaders present pledged to work towards sustainable solutions, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaborative efforts to overcome the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.