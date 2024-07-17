ASCSN raises alarm over planned attack on union leaders. 

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has raised the alarm over a perceived planned attack on its leadership by suspected hoodlums.

Tommy Etim Okon led leadership of the association however vowed to resist any attack aimed at taking over the secretariat of the labour union by the reinstated president of the association, Bola Innocent Audu.

Okon said the recent judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC) that allowed the Audu led leadership to complete it’s tenure, was not enough for hoodlums to hijack the activities of the association.

He vowed that the association would resist any forceful take over since it has appealed the judgment

In an address on the judgment in Abuja, Okon said: “Based on the court judgement that was delivered on 9th July 2024 at the national industrial court of Nigeria that Bola Innocent Audu should be reinstated to complete his tenure in 29th of July 2024, haven been dissatisfied with the ruling, the leadership and members and the organs of the association of senior civil servants of Nigeria decided as our fundamental rights to appeal the judgement and also apply for stay of execution.

“By virtue of that it therefore means that Innocent Bola Audu has not been reinstated because of our appeal and stay of execution.

“We are also aware of the clandestine move to take laws into his hands by threatening to reinstate himself either at night or day with some hoodlums.

“It is proper to put on record that Nigeria is not a banana republic where you have the certified copy of the true ruling and you feel that is execution order.

“You are aware that appeal is our fundamental right and for you to execute the court judgement you must have the certificate of judgement and it has to be through the sheriff of the court and not an individual in court.

“We are sending this note so that all the security agencies of government should be aware that association of senior civil servants of Nigeria, one of the leading affiliate unions of the Nigerian Labour Congress of Nigeria of which I am privileged to be the first deputy president is law abiding and that was why we decided to go for an appeal on the judgement. Any attempt by individuals or group of individuals that attempts or are attempted to try to bring crisis into the union, we are not going to fold our arms and watch them.

“Appeal is our constitutional right, guaranteed under the constitution of federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended so it is not a crime for us to say we are not satisfied by that ruling.

“In emphasis guaranteed by 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended, we use this opportunity to call on all our organs to remain calm and disregard any publication, any phone call, any virtual meeting, any WhatsApp created in order to mobilise those members he never had.

“Just after the delivery of the judgement, Innocent Bola Audu had the effontry to unilaterally issue a statement and publish advertorial purportedly terminating the retainership of ALECAL councils and we are sending this to the general public to disregard because he does not have the constitutional right to single handedly appoint, terminate or discipline our council. Not even appointment of anybody to be a staff of the secretariat. The power lies on the central working committee and the approval of NEC.

“As we speak, he has created what we call acting secretary general association of senior civil servants of Nigeria do not have acting secretary general, what we have is secretary general, comrade Joshua Abegbo and we also have two deputy secretary generals, comrade Igbokwe and Comrade Isaac Ejeneke is heading the secretariat in Nigeria.

“The journey for the survival of the association of senior civil servants of Nigeria started since 2001.

“You will recall that last year there was a delisting of over 17,000 workers. Association of senior civil servants of Nigeria engaged government without going on rampage and our members were reinstated, their witheld salaries from September to December paid in full. That shows you that we are very responsible, we have engaged government.

“You will recall our emphasis in various reforms including the orosanya’s report which we have emphasised and made it categorically clear that there shall be no job loss that is what the association of senior civil servants of Nigeria is known for. It’s a leading association in the sense that it is the only union in council one in the sense of public jobs negotiating council therefore we cannot allow individual or group.of individuals or persons to try to perpetuate evil or violence”.

Continuing, he said: “Any attempted attempt with emphasis, we will not allow that. This is a Clarion call for government to take note of the character, of the person with emphasis that Bola Innocent Audu has not been reinstated

“He can spread the certified true copy of the said judgement but that is not a guarantee that he has taken over”.

Fielding questions from newsmen, OKon said “Association of Senior civil servants of Nigeria is bigger than an individual yes the court said reinstated but the organs are meeting to ensure that the judgement don’t stand because we have appealed against the judgement and we have also made a stay of execution.

“Let me also emphasise that here are procedures in executing judgements but not for you to mobilise thugs and feel that you can take over the secretariat of the association of senior civil servants of Nigeria either here or in Lagos. It is alien in our law.

“We have a petition before the federal civil service commission challe.ging how he came back to the service because we have never seen such a thing and that was why we emphasised because he is a character that the device cannot tolerate.

“The treasurer was suspended because he connived with Bola Innocent Audu and opened our account in UBA and diverted the checkoff dues. The CWC met suspended her, NEC ratified her and then we have a treasurer in the person of Shehu Mohammed.

“We addressed a press briefing calling on government to make sure labour is part of the implementation committee (of Oronsaya report) but as we speak, that has still not been effected and we are also calling on government to ensure that in implementing the Oronsaya ‘s report, they should repeal the Act that established those agencies they want to scrap or merge otherwise, it will be subject to litigation and again in emphasis, there shall be no job loss the reason is that the socio-economic challenges don’t welcome that now.

“We will reject that (job loss) because government knows that you cannot shave our heads in absence and we have said that is why we should be part of the implementation committee for us to put and ensure the voice of the workers are heard.

“The appeal (by the federal government) is still in the appeal court and by virtue of that the government don’t have any moral justification to bring him back to service. It’s a rule and that is what is domivilked in the public service rule. The highest government can do is to place him on intermission and that is predetermined but not to bring him and say that all his entitlements paid.

“When we heard, confirmed and saw the letter, the contents of the letter was also very questionable because it was not a decision. Don’t forget before anybody who has disciplinary action is brought back to the service, there must be the meeting of the committee of the civil service commission , the commissioners meeting must be and the number of the meeting committee must reflect in your letter conveying any approval. That was not done in the letter.

“We can’t indict the office of the Head of Service but we have sent a proper petition, last two weeks we did a reminder to the civil service commission. We went as far as meeting with the chairman civil service commission on the matter. Abi initio he told us he was not aware and we provided the document to prove that the document emanates from his office”..