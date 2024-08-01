ASCSN extols its out-gone leaders

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Delighted by the meritorious services rendered to the Union by members of the Central Working Committee, CWC, whose tenure expired on Monday, 29th July, 2024., the Secretary-General of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN , Comrade Joshua Apebo, has applauded the National Officers for their invaluable contributions that made the Association to stand out and wax stronger

In a statement issued in Lagos today (31st July,2024), the ASCSN Chief Scribe posited that since elected into office on July 29th, 2020, during the 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Union which took place at the Nigeria Airforce Conference Centre, Abuja, the National Officers have upheld and maintained the lofty ideals of the founding fathers of the Association.

“The Central Working Committee of the Association was elected on the 29th July,2020, for a constitutional period of four (4) years. Its tenure therefore ended on Monday,the 29th July, 2024, in line with Rule 15 (iv) of the constitution of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

” It is necessary to add that the tenure of the CWC has not been extended or elongated as the CWC has no power under the Union’s constitution to extend its own tenure”,the Union emphasized.

According to the Association, the expiration of the tenure of the CWC had been communicated to the Registrar of Trade Unions, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Federal Civil Service Commission, National Security Adviser,Director-General, State Security Service,Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies.

It added that the expiration of the tenure of CWC of the Association, has also been published on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024, in two national newspapers, namely Daily Trust and the Nation.”In view of the fore going, it is important to state that any member of CWC whose tenure expired on July 29th 2024 ,who continues to parade himself as National President of the Association, is engaging in lawlessness, impunity and gangsterism which are alien to the ideals of the Association in particular and Trade Unions in general.

“No member of the tenure expired CWC has the right to be impugning the integrity of their colleagues because the Association is not a vineyard of any person no matter the position they held”.

The Association, therefore, called on the Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) throughout the country as well as Security Agencies to desist from dealing with any member of the CWC, whose tenure has expired on Monday, 29th July, 2024, because doing so, might be construed as lending legitimacy to illegality.

Comrade Apebo once more expressed profound gratitude to the National Leaders for a successful tenure and wished them success in their future endeavours.