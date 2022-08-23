ASCSN expelled members besiege national secretariat 

…..Take-over bid thwarted,situation under control ——-Lawal

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Internal leadership crisis rocking the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN)took a new twist yesterday when expelled members of the union made a futile attempt to forcefully take over its Yaba,Lagos national secretariat.

The Secretary-General of the union,Comrade Bashir Lawal said the move was thwarted,urging its teeming members nation-wide to remain calm as the situation was under control.

A statement signed by Lawal and made available to Daily Champion said: “Following attempts to forcefully invade the national secretariat of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria in Lagos today by expelled members of the union, including the former President, Bola-Audubon Innocent, the Lagos Police Command advised that the Secretariat be closed for business today,so as to avoid a break down of law and order.

“Innocent Audu was accompanied on the invasion of ASCSN National Secretariat by some retired staff as well as suspected hoodlums including marabouts who openly displayed their charms.

“We wish to request our teeming members throughout the country to remain calm as the situation is under control”.