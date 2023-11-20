ASCONS, others cry out over bad roads as 150 Student nurses, midwives matriculate

By Phil Okose, Oniitsha

The Former Head of Service, Anambra State, Chief Harry Udu, the Provost, Anambra State College of Nursing Sciences (ASCONS) Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, Dr Juliana Nwazuruoke and the ASCONS Students Union Government weekend called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to come to the rescue of the college community and environs by rehabilitating the road leading to the College of Nursing Sciences.

The ASCONS management and students also decried the menace of erosion threatening the lives, property and academics of the students and staff of the college community urging the State government to quickly save their souls by intervening promptly over the natural disaster that had overtaken three college classroom blocks.

The call was made during the ASCONS 2022/2023 matriculation/capping ceremony of 150 student nurses and midwives at Nkpor.

Chief Harry Udu pleaded with Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo who he described as a responsive and a solution governor to quickly award the road leading from Our Ladies bus-stop Nkpor/Enugu Old road to the Nursing School through to the Umusiome Nkpor By-pass which is in a terrible state saying that reconstructing the college road would also decongest the incessant grid-lock experienced at Afor Nkpor junction by motorists and other road users.

“Driving to this college to witness the matriculation/capping ceremony of student nurses and midwives was a nightmare. This road is strategic and will impact positively on the residents around, students and staff of the college and other road users. I just want the Governor who has listening ears to include this roads to the several kilometers of roads he is doing already in the state,” Udu pleaded.

Speaking, the ASCONS Provost, Dr. Juliana Nwazuruoke said that she would be one of the happiest persons if the government reconstructed the road saying that the college management had written severally to successive administration’s concerning the terrible state of the college road to no avail.

“This institution is the only state owned College of Nursing Sciences, others are owned by missions, we hope that government comes to our rescue not just to reconstruct the roads but to tackle the erosion menace which has displaced us from three classrooms,” said Dr Nwazuroke.

According to the Students Union Government President, Chidi Chuba, the erosion is terrible. It has affected our academics because we no longer have enough classrooms to receive our lectures. The gully erosion has affected three classroom blocks and is encroaching more.

“To worsen the situation all the residents around this Nkpor have turned the place into a refuse dump and the ugly stench emanating from the gully is sickening. An epidemic may breakout from there if nothing is done about it,” said Chuba

In his remarks, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike who was also a special guest to the matriculation/capping ceremony after going round on inspection to assess the extent of the erosion damage and other pressing needs facing the college contacted the Commissioner for Works immediately urging him to come to the school to inspect the horrible erosion site and communicate the Governor for possible intervention.

“The Commissioner for works would be here soon on a working visit for an on the spot assessment of the erosion site. I am sure he would see what government can do about the school road to this place. I will discuss with with the Local Government Chairman about the road.But know that it is not easy because the government resources are lean.

“The State government is currently constructing about 420 kilometers roads around the state. That is massive and problems are increasing everyday but we will continue to do our best, this is our school and we shall make sure things improve here,”said Obidike.

The highlights of the 3rd joint matriculation ceremony included, capping of the new student nurses and midwives, oath taking, cutting of college and individual matriculation cakes, photographs and merriments.