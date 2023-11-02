Asaba community plants 76 trees to commemorate Mariam Babangida posthumous birthday.

Asaba community in Delta State has embarked on the planting of 76 masquerade trees as part of activities marking the 76th post humous birthday of Nigeria’s former First Lady, Marian Ndidiamaka Babangida.

The late First Lady who was born on November 1, 1947, hailed from Umu-Elibujor village in Umuonaje quarter of Asaba, Delta State capital.

Addressing journalists at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, the Iyase of Asaba, Patrick Onyeobi, informed that the Asagba-in-Council approved November 1 every year as Marian Babangida Day.

Flanked by other palace chiefs, Onyeobi who spoke on behalf of the Asagba, said the tree planting was one of the activities for a week-long celebration of the Marian Babangida Day for this year.

Other activities, according to him, include seminar with the theme: ‘Giving Impetus to Women in Governance and Enterprise’; exhibition on the life of the late First Lady and products of National Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE).

Chairman of the planning committee for the celebration, Mrs. Bridget Anyanfulu, told journalists that the trees would be planted along the median of Marian Babangida Way in the state capital.

Supported by other members of the committee, Anyanfulu who is the member representing Oshimili South at the House of Assembly, said Asaba will continue to celebrate Mrs. Babangida for the ideals which she lived for.