As Nigerians grapple with escalating poverty, hunger

Adeze Ojukwu

The excruciating pain and penury, arising from soaring food and fuel prices, have left many Nigerians seething with anger and rage.

Since independence, the country has had a history of bad governance, characterized by graft, tribalism and unrest, due to political, cultural and religious vulnerabilities. But never in its chequered history, has society, been embroiled in such massive levels of imbroglio, which peaked, during the eight-year devastating hegemony, of the immediate past administration.

The minimal gains of previous governments, were virtually, thrown overboard, by transactional politics, financial rascality, nepotism and incompetence. Governance was left, in the hands of incompetent people, leading to a reign of impunity and anarchy, from the corridors of power in Abuja to the hinterlands. This inglorious season, further plunged over 133 million citizens into unacceptable poverty brackets and extreme deprivation.

As a parting gift, the brutal executive bequeathed a most disputed general election, a polarised polity, a staggering debt profile, a comatose public service and an intractable savagery. The atrocities of this cruel era and their traumatizing perils, have continued to elicit national and international scrutiny.

However, hopes for a much-anticipated socio-economic relief, were dashed by the current administrators, who are already displaying insensitivity to the plight of the masses, with their unwarranted demonstration of ostentation.

For instance, the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, without adequate welfare plans for citizens is not only brazen but absurd. The spiralling effect of this policy has plummeted the nation into more hardship. Such a sensitive national issue, should have been accompanied by social safety nets and palliatives, to cushion the harsh effects of the new regimen. Given the controversies of legitimacy and credibility, surrounding the inauguration of the current administration, its flagrant display of opulence and clannish moves are ominous signs of foreboding misfortunes.

Certainly, these hypocritical beginnings are antithetical to the “renewed hope mantra.” Obviously, the initial euphoria that often characterize regime changes, has been replaced by worsening discontent and disdain. Doubtlessly, most nations cannot survive the persistent misfortunes prevalent in Nigeria.

For several days, France has witnessed violent protests, over the alleged shooting of a teenager, by the police. But in Nigeria, innocent citizens are shot dead by security forces, without any repercussion. Apart from police brutalities, citizens contend with deadly activities of insurgents, bandits, criminals and conflicts.The ruling hierarchy, seems unperturbed by these calamities, because of security privileges, provided by the police and private guards. Hence, those who were elected to serve the people, ignore their sacred oaths and responsibilities for pecuniary advantages. They often live large, akin to 12th century emperors, while pushing the distressed population to the precipice, by forcing them to make futile sacrifices.

Hence, the fast-spreading tension, across the land, prodded by widening income gap, between the ruling class and commoners, reflect breaches, that defy, successful social science theories and paradigms. Indeed, the vexatious avarice, treachery and profligacy, exhibited by desperate politicians are not only baneful, but harmful to Nigeria and its blighted image. Ignoring these red flags, will most likely, imperil the tottering nation and its beleaguered populace.

Unless the political sphere is sanitized and reformed, the country’s stability and development, will remain catastrophic.

With many citizens, subsisting on less than one dollar, d…

