ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AS A CATALYST FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMART & SUSTAINABLE BUILDINGS.

ARC CHARLES MADUKA

” The key to artificial intelligence has always been the representation” – Jeff Hawking.

The world and its fullness are in constant dynamism and regeneration.

The Industrial Revolution began with the evolution of new manufacturing processes in Great Britain, Continental Europe, and the United States of America.

The first was between 1750– 1840 and was the advent of fuel and motive power such as coal and steam engine. The second was between 1870–1914 and a period of the technological revolution- rapid scientific discovery, mass production, and standardization.

Furthermore, the third was in the 1950s and an era of Electronics and Nuclear. The fourth and current Industrial Revolution began in 2011. It is a phase of the Internet and Renewable Energy; Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Genetic Engineering , and Quantum Computing, et al.

Historically, Industrial Revolution was caused by development of trade and the rise of a business. Revolution is often associated with access to new information; mostly from the world – wide disruption in the systems that lead to the emergence of a New World Order. The Covid -19 Pandemic for instance caused a major disruption in human activities globally.

The Oxford Dictionary defined Artificial Intelligence as, “The theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision- making and translation between languages”. The term ” Artificial Intelligence” was coined in 1959 by John McCarthy who is widely regarded as the father of Artificial Intelligence.

At present, AI is gaining recognition among professionals, academics and entrepreneurs etc. Its impact on the society and business is phenomenal in the tech world of today.

In health care ,Artificial Intelligence is ramping up in unique ways through machine learning and the use of smartphones.

Artificial intelligence depicts human brain functions, it is therefore evolving in health care delivery and is being used in patient risk assessment, genomics and precision medicine et al.

Moreover, AI is associated with success in construction, engineering and management.It is applied in risk estimation, defects detection, efficiency in building materials, hydraulic optimization; In geotechnical and transportation engineering. Similarly, AI is leveraging legal systems through automated searches of issues relating to universal law cases and statutes.

Interestingly, the U- Tube App is reputed to be one of the biggest Universities in the world today. Come to think of it! Human Intelligence is the creation of God gifted to humans while Artificial Intelligence is created by humans. However, due to automation and AI-Based Computer Applications such as Building Information Modelling (BIM); the practice of architecture can be less stressful, more productive, and safer. Besides, Computers are good at tackling issues, synthesizing design information, and doing repetitive tasks that can save time for more human -innovative tasks .

AI is the bedrock of smart buildings which entails planning for; facilitating the use of intelligent systems to achieve reasonable efficiency of a facility’s functions while also improving the well- being of its occupants-

In the same vein, it improves building efficiency through smart tech that enables architects to make sustainability part of their design concepts. It also provides solutions to smart lighting, smart storm water management and climate- response initiatives.

The notion that a person uses only ten percent of the brain remains a myth according to research. A simple human activity requires almost all of the brains. On the flip side, with Artificial Intelligence, machines can self- learn, self-analyse and self – correct themselves. However, what makes human brain awesome is that it is supported by conceptual feelings, such as energy and inspiration to solve complex and psychological problems.

The average adult human brain can accumulate the equivalent of 2.5 million gigabytes of memory . It has also been revealed that the computer uses 2 watts of energy while the human brain uses about 25 watts of energy.

It might be pertinent to state that the ‘human qualities’ such as reasoning, caring, empathy, and judgment cannot be taken away by Artificial intelligence.

According to Jeff Bezos, “The human brain is an incredible pattern – matching machine”.