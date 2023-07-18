Arthur Eze donates N100m to Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Cosmas Chukwu

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, has announced the donation of a 100 million Naira to the apex Igbo body.

In a state he issued to newsmen, Ogbonnia recalled the other donations by other Igbo sons, stated that Arthur Eze’s own gift is a trail blazer in the Iwuanyanwu era as President General.

Details of the statement is reproduced hereunder:

” The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has heaved a sigh of relief through a stalwart crusader of human empowerment, the embodiment of charity and philanthropy, the hope of the hopeless, the oppressed and father of the fatherless and one of the most relentless cheerful giver in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atlas Oranto Petroleum ltd, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze (Ozoigbondu) who donated the sum of N100, 000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) to the Apex Igbo Socio-cultural body.

“Prince Eze while speaking to an assemblage of Ndigbo at the Imo State Government Lodge, Asokoro Abuja on July 10, 2023 lamented that Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by one of the most brightest and pre-eminent amongst the Igbo, a highly revered icon in Nigeria; and an accomplished Titan in business, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) should be stressed by funding Ohanaeze activities from his pockets.

“Eze stated that Chief Iwuanyanwu has paid his dues to the Igbo in diverse ways beginning from the war times. He commended the development agenda espoused by Chief Iwuanyanwu on how the Igbo land can be transformed using the Igbo natural endowments and creative potentials. Eze supported the visionary dynamic of Chief Iwuanyanwu on how he will lift Ohanaeze from its present habitat and provenance to a glorious and enviable pedestal where it can command the followership and loyalty of all Igbo, both at home and in the Diaspora. He then pledged the sum of One Hundred Million Naira.

“On July 11, 2023, Prince Eze visited Iwuanyanwu in his Abuja residence and redeemed the pledge. He assured Ahaejiagamba that he, Prince Eze will continue to lend supports to the Iwuanyanwu-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

” The Arthur Eze trajectory is an inspiring testament to the biblical injunctions of charity; and an admonition to the uninitiated scarcity thinkers that limit their horizon to self-satisfaction. In other words, kindness is like a treasure stored in heaven; it not only multiplies in quantum, it also resists the rust and tarnish of even the least charitable amongst humans.

“Similarly, a good spirited business man, has also donated a set of seats to Ohanaeze Ndigbo NationalSecretariat; another prominent Igbo son provided a space to Ohanaeze when we were in Lagos on a visit to the Alaba tragedy; yet another businessman hosted us to a dinner, and some others. The former Governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha started a gigantic project at the Secretariat, etc. The list of all the benefactors will be made public at an appropriate time.

” While we wait for the day of reckoning, Ohanaeze cannot withhold an immense gratitude to the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma for his relentless supports to the organization. Uwuanyanwu recalled that while Uzodimma was in the Senate, he was the only Igbo senator amongst his colleagues that looked the way of Ohanaeze.

“The Ohanaeze has tried to cope with a peculiar paradox that owes quality service to the entire Igbo, while only a few considers it a duty to support the organisation.

” The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is very delighted with Engr. Arthur Eze. He qualified him as a trail blazer; a worthy Igbo son who is always actuated by a deep sense of empathy, affection and an over-flowing kindness; and that he, Arthur has served as a safety net for the vulnerable for a long time. “Ahaejiagamba used the occasion to pray for Prince Arthur Eze (Ozoigbondu); and asked that the heaven’s light may continue to cast its shade on Arthur; and that the guards of Angels may encompass Arthur; and that Arthur’s days will be long enough to see his great-great-grand-children in sound mind and stable physic.