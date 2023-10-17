Artficial Intelligence (AI): Employers must prioritize upskilling, reskilling of employees to enhance productivity – Oluwole, ASSBIFI President

Comrade Olusoji Oluwole is the National President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI). In this chat with newsmen, he examines the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing organization productivity and the challenges it poses to job security, among others.

Labour Editor UFOMBA UZUEGBU reports

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field that is changing the way we live and work. Do you think it has the potential to disrupt traditional job roles in the banking industry where you operate?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is indeed a growing threat to employment worldwide. However, we believe that AI is developed and operated by people.

Therefore, we expect employers to prioritize the development of their workers, to handle the introduction of AI. While the prevalence of AI in our region may not be as high as in others, we cannot deny its increasing significance. Organisations must look for areas where they can utilize their existing staff. The financial sector, for instance, still has untapped opportunities such as the rise of fintech companies and increased automation.

Furthermore, it is important to note that machines are not infallible. When issues arise, it is the human beings with experience who can effectively address and resolve these problems.

Unfortunately, many organizations are sacrificing experience for technology. However, in my years in the industry, I have learned that experience always comes to the rescue. Therefore, we cannot afford to let go, of our experienced professionals in the pursuit of technology. If we are not careful, AI could lead to job losses. No amount of security measures can fully protect AI systems, as they were developed by people who can breach the security themselves. It is crucial to have experienced professionals who can correct any issues caused by AI.

We have been advising our members to focus on their personal development to ensure their job security and contribute to their organizations’ progress. Some organizations have already started developing their staff and others should follow suit.

On the “Japa Syndrome”, what is your take on the mass exit of experienced professionals and individuals from Nigeria?

As a union, we have observed the alarming trend of our intelligent youth migrating to other countries, creating a significant gap in Nigeria’s business environment. This phenomenon is particularly concerning in the financial sector, which relies on integrity and experience. The departure of experienced professionals has a negative impact on our sector and the Nigerian economy as a whole.

To address this, we are developing programs to attract and retain talented youth in our country. Additionally, we urge the government to take action by creating an environment that encourages professionals to stay, and also by implementing measures to bring back those who have left.

Other countries are attracting these professionals for various reasons. To curb this brain drain, our government needs to ensure that the conditions which attract talents abroad are also present in Nigeria. We must work towards making the environment conducive for professionals to thrive.

Currently, there are issues such as poor infrastructure, multiple taxation, excessive regulations, and security concerns that deter individuals from staying or returning. It is crucial for the government to invest in these areas and provide the necessary resources to attract talent.

There is a growing perception that trade unions are confrontational. What is your take on this?

It is unfortunate that unions are often viewed as confrontational. However, this perception can change if stakeholders understand the role of trade unions in National development. Unions become confrontational when organizations take them for granted or violate the rights and privileges of workers. It is not our desire to be confrontational, rather, we seek collaboration with employers for mutual growth and productivity. Without organizations there can be no unions.

Therefore, maintaining a positive and respectful working relationship is crucial. We are always open to partnering with employers, provided they respect the rights of the employees and recognize the value that unions bring to the table. Together, we can ensure a harmonious and productive working environment.

. Oluwole, ASSBIFI Boss