Arson: New Rivers CP tours affected LGAs, as normalcy returns to state

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In keeping to his promise of restoring calmness to Rivers State following the political crisis rocking the state, the new Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Bala Mustapha on Wednesday embarked on a tour to some Local Government Secretariats affected by Monday’s attack by some yet to be identified arsonists and hoodlums.

A day before CP Mustapha assumed duty as the new Rivers Police Commissioner, three secretariats of Eleme, Emohua and Ikwerre local government councils were burnt, while 6 other LGAs were attacked with the facilities destroyed by political thugs chanting “No Wike, No Rivers State”.

CP Mustapha, in his maiden press briefing on Tuesday shortly after taking over, vowed to restore peace and tranquility in the state, and also warned perpetrators of crime and criminality to repent or face the full wrath of the law.

Our correspondent reports that Commissioner of Police, accompanied by members of his management team and senior officers on Wednesday visited Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Ikwerre and Eleme local government Councils for on the spot assessment following violence and arson attack on the LGAs.

Addressing Journalists at Ikwerre LGA headquarters, the new Rivers Police Boss assured residents of peaceful coexistence between his leadership and the State Government, promising to bring maximum protection for all citizens of the State.

He said, “We are out this morning on confidence building patrol to assure the public of their safety as part of the proactive measures we intend to put in place to ensure security in Rivers state.

“We are on the spot assessment of the situation on ground so far and what has happened to these areas. We are taking actions. We have embarked on full scale investigation. We have set up high powered investigation team led by Deputy Commissioner, State CID to be assisted by Assistant Commissioner of Police, State CID.

“We have seasoned police officers who are going to investigate the case thoroughly.

Subsequently we will submit our report to the Inspector General of Police.

“I am preaching the gospel of peace to everybody. I am a peacemaker. I am an ambassador of Peace. My message to everybody is let us collaborate to maintain law and order.

“The state is not volatile. There is relative peace and we will continue to ensure public safety. We will collaborate with all critical stakeholders both state and non state actors to ensure safety and security of the entire state,” he said.