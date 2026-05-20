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Arsenal win first English Premier League title in 22 years

by Peter Anayo094

Arsenal are English Premier League champions for the 2025/2026 season.

The Gunners’ EPL title was sealed on Tuesday night after Manchester City draw at Bournemouth to ensure Arsenal replace Liverpool as EPL champions.

Arsenal have a five-point lead over Man City with the last games of the season set to be played on Sunday.

The North Londoners will be crowned champions after the final day London derby at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium on Sunday.

Recall that Arsenal have been the dominant team in the EPL this season, and despite a brief dip in performances and results, Man City’s return to form could not stop the Emirates stadium-based side’s ambition, as Mikel Arteta wins his first league title as a head coach.

The EPL title is Arsenal’s first in 22 years since they won the 2003/04 EPL title without losing a single match in the season.

However, the current team also set a number of records enroute the EPL crown, including scoring 19 goals from corner kicks to break the previous record of 16 goals.

The team has also won 28 matches this season, two more than their feat in 2003/04 season.

 

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