Arrested Rivers NYCN Chairman, 121 pro-Fubara protesters released on bail

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A Magistrate court sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday has granted bail to the 122 youths who were arrested yesterday while protesting against the impeachment plot against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The youths were hammered with 5 count charges which include conspiracy, causing riot, damaging the house gate of the Speaker, RSHA, unlawful assembly and causing breach of public peace.

Ruling on the matter, after the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charge, Chief Magistrate, Gift Amadi Esq, granted all the youths bail with 100 thousand naira in like sum and 20 sureties for all the suspects.

Our Correspondent reports that the court later adjourned the case to the 5th of Dec 2023.

The Rivers State Police Command had in a statement released in the early hours of Wednesday by it’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest of 122 youths, including the State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo perceived to be pro-Fubara protesters for trying to commit felony in the state.

Over 500 Rivers youths had since on Monday occupied the government house gate, Port Harcourt protesting against plans by some members of the House of Assembly to remove the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The PPRO in the statement said; “Rivers State Police Command, on Tuesday, 31/10/2023 at about 1130hrs, have arrested some group of youths led by Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, who, with intent to commit a felony, went to the official residence of Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, located at Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where they forcefully gained entrance into the Speaker’s Residence and maliciously damaged the gate of the house.

“While they were carrying out their nefarious activities at the scene, a distress call was received by the control room of the command, tactical teams were immediately deployed to the scene, where one hundred and twenty-two (122) suspects, including the said Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo were arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt, for a discreet investigation.

“Meanwhile, the command has emplaced adequate security at the State House of Assembly Complex, including the Speaker’s House and other strategic locations, infrastructure in the state to forestall any ugly incident.”