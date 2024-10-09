Army urges newly promoted officers to sustain zeal for success

Chidimma Uchegbu- Abuja

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu has urged the promoted senior officers to sustain the drive and zeal that is instrumental to their successes,

He made this statement on Monday 7 October 2024 during the investiture ceremony of senior officers recently promoted to the prestigious rank of Major at Army Headquarters Conference Room, Abuja.

According to Major General Nwachukwu, promotion in the military is a reward for diligence and professionalism adding that Major Audu Arigu and Major Akinola Ajibola are versatile officers whose diligence and resilience have brought a lot of value to the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) through dedication.

The Army Spokesman attributed their successes to their spouses and family members for their continuous support.

In their remarks, former Defence spokesman, Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd) and former Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) charged the newly promoted senior officers to maintain the utmost professionalism in projecting the values of the DAPR and its mission.

In his vote of thanks, one of the beneficiaries, Major Audu Arigu on behalf of his colleagues expressed profound gratitude to God, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Director Army Public Relations and other senior officers whose mentorship and leadership have shaped their growth.

He pledged continuous discipline and professional conduct towards enhancing the DAPR’s efforts and promoting the image of Nigerian Army.

The event was graced by the former Director Defence Information /Director Army Public Relations, Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd) and former Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Kukasheka Usman (rtd), former Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information ( NASPRI), Colonel Mustapha Anka (rtd), Senior Officers of the Directorate, families of decorated officers and other well-wishers. It was climaxed with a group photograph to commemorate the event.