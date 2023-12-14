Army tracks gunmen who killed 4 soldiers, kidnapped 2 expatriates in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, has condemned the killing of four soldiers and abduction two expatriates in Rivers State.

Some yet to be identified gunmen yesterday killed four soldiers at Abua/Odual local government area of the state and abducted two oil workers attached with Daewoo company.

The GOC in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Major Jonah Danjuma said efforts are ongoing to track down the criminals to pay for their crimes.

He acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, while noting that they died in active duty.

The statement reads in part; “Troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West manifold, Abual Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State were attacked by suspected militants, at Emesu junction, along Amungboro -Emuphan road.

“Unfortunately, 4 soldiers were killed in action, with 2 other oil workers unaccounted for.”

He said the suspects allegedly escaped through the Emesu waterside, using Orashi River. “Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the unaccounted oil workers are found.”

He appealed members of the public to assist the military with credible and actionable intelligence that could lead to the arrest of the criminals.

“The public is also assured that troops will not relent until all forms of criminalities, such as militancy, oil theft, and pipeline vandalism, are effectively eliminated within the Niger Delta the region.”