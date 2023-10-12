Army set to conduct shooting range classification in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Army in Rivers State say it is set to conduct range classification at the Elele Barracks Shooting Range.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Major Jonah Danjuma made this known in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The Army Spokesperson in the state said the exercise is scheduled to hold from 8-11 October 2023.

He advised members of the public, farmers not to panic on sighting movement of troops and equipment to the range area.

He said, “Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, as part of activities earmarked for Exercise SHINNING STAR IV, a field training exercise is set to commence with a range classification at the Elele Barracks, Shooting Range.

“Members of the general public are please advised not to panic on sighting movement of troops and equipment to the range area.

“Additionally, those farming around the range area are please requested to keep off, throughout the duration of the range,” he said.