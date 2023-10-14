Army restates commitment to ensuring economic recovery, improved security, infrastructural development

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General, Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army is committed to ensuring the recovery of the nation’s economy, improved security and infrastructural development in the country.

The COAS stated this in Port Harcourt on Friday during his maiden visit to the 6 Division of Nigeria Army in Rivers State as part of his tour to formations and units of the Nigeria Army across the country.

Lagbaja, who commissioned multiple projects at the 6 Division headquarters during the visit, before addressing men and officers of the 6 Division at the 29 Battalion Parade Ground, 6 Division headquarters warned soldiers especially officers in the Niger Delta against colluding with pipeline vandals and other criminal elements to sabotage the nation’s economy.

The Army Chief who also flagged off Operation Still Water III, at the Ahoada area of the state, urged operatives to maintain total loyalty, discipline and commitment in order to achieving the set targets.

The Army Chief while commending the officers for their efforts so far in containing the activities of illegal oil bunkering in the state and the Niger Delta region, said their contributions has recorded significant successes in improving oil productions in the country, but urged the personnels not rest yet time to rest of their oars.

He said: “Thank you, troop of 6 Division for your service to the nation. Your operational activities are well noted and they have contributed positively to the nation’s economic development.

“Just, yesterday, the NNPCL reported that the crude oil production in Nigeria has reached its peak in 2023. And that is all due to your anti-bunkering and combating illegal economic activities in your AY. So, well done.

“I still want to charge you, that for the fact that you are being commended now does not mean you should go and sleep. You still have a lot to do.

“The focus of the government is economic recovery, security and infrastructural development other aspects. A nation cannot experience any form of economic recovery without first having a grip of the oil industry and you are key to that firm grip of the oil industry.

“So, this afternoon, I want to charge you, wherever you will be deployed outside the barracks, you must not collude with oil vandals. You will not enter into alliance with economic saboteurs, kidnappers or enemies of the nation.”

He noted: “Besides that, as soldiers you are expected to be loyal and disciplined always. Don’t be distracted. You are soldiers. Your loyalty first is to the constitution, then to the government of the day. And you will remain so. You will remain loyal, dedicated and committed.”

Among the projects commissioned by the COAS were the Remodeled and Renovated Reception of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Ordnance Tailoring Factory, 46 Engr. Bedroom RSM Accommodation, GAR RSM Accommodation, 10 Gun boats, 3 vehicles for senior officers, Remodeled NYSC lodge, 6 Div Engineering Regiment, and also laid Foundation of a Shopping Mall, all in the premises of the 6 Division Nigeria Army headquarters, Port Harcourt.

Our correspondent reports that the Chief of Army Staff earlier paid a courtesy visited on the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja, Governor Fubara stated that his administration is doing everything possible to curb illegal bunkering activities in the state, but accused some military officers of aiding the illegal act in parts of Ahoada East and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas of the State.

The Governor told the COAS that some officers had attacked contractors working for the state government because oil bunkering activities, adding that the officers are attached to a particular company in ONELGA.

Fubara said: “One special problem that we have here is issue of bunkering. In some parts of the State, in Ahoada East and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, most of the bunkering activities there, we believe, is subsisting because there is this cooperation between the Army and high top oil companies.

“I’m saying this because there is this road we are constructing somewhere in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni and each time the contractor approaches this particular company and plead that they allow that they allow them go ahead with our job, the military will always come and attack our contractors.”

He explained how he had tried to resolve the problem without success because of the vested interest that the officers have, and urged the Chief of Army Staff to call them to order.

“Carrying out some assignments with any company does not give any person powers to decide for the State how things should be done. Look into the matter,” the governor added.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Operation Still Water III, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigeria Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam said, “The Still Water III is designed to practice commanders of combat, combat support and combat services under command in the operational act of planning, preparation and conduct of military operations, tactical amphibious operations as well as the conduct of civil military cooperation activities to win the heart and mind of the civil populace.”

He said the exercise will also focus on key aspects of cyber warfare with a view to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in social media and the cyber space.