Army raid Rivers forest, discover another Nine reservoirs with over five million litres of stolen crude oil

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division, Nigeria Army in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday discovered another 9 reservoirs containing over five million litres of stolen crude in Rivers State.

The reservoirs which had 15 boilers used in refining the stolen crude, were discovered in a thick forest at Obaoma and Uzuoma villages in Kom-kom Community, Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

Recall that the Army two weeks ago, discovered 14 reservoirs stocked with over 3 million litres of crude oil in a forest at Odagwa Community in Etche local government area Rivers State.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Joint Taskforce , South South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while conducting newsmen around the illegal refining site said the site was discovered through credible intelligence by officers of the division.

Abdussalam said the 6 Division Nigerian Army under his watch will not relent in ensuring that the fight against illegal oil bunkering is won in Rivers and other Niger Delta States.

He said, “In continuation of our operations to destroy illegal refineries and connections within our area of responsibility, and based on credible intelligence early today, 31st January, 2024, our troops raided this location.

“I thought we will not see anything more than the last raid we carried out in Odagwa, but unfortunately, we are seeing massive illegal activities taking place in this area also.

“Today, we discovered over 15 boilers and 9 reservoirs. From what we have seen here, the crude oil that has been stolen and reserved here for processing is over five million litres.”

The GOC also disclosed that the team also intercepted about five Cotonou boats that contained upward of about 200 to 300 litres of crude oil along the Imo River leading to the forest.

He said, “On our way here, we have met more than five large Cotonou boats capable of taking upwards of 200 to 300 litres filled with crude oil.

“It is indeed very sad that these activities have continued. We will not get tired, we will continue doing our job until we get rid of these miscreants in this area.”

The Army chief regretted that the illegal business is being aided by professionals who are bent on sabotaging the efforts of the government.

“As you can see, the facilities here cannot be set up by common persons on the road. This needs money, it needs expertise and careful planning beyond the labourers we arrested last time.

“Our message has always remained the same, this activity is criminal, illegal and its dirty. We call on these criminals who are into these activities to embrace peace and engage in legitimate business like other Nigerians and allow government do what its supposed to do.”