Army launches campaign to encourage Rivers citizens to join military

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army has launched campaign in Rivers State urging citizens to join the military.

Team Leader, Army Headquarters, Department of Administration, Sensitisation and Advertisment Team for Nigerian Army 86 recruit intake, Brigadier General, Timi Mackintosh, gave the charge during a courtesy visit on the Secretary to Rivers State Government, SSG, Tammy Danagogo in his office in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Mackintosh said they were in Rivers State to sensitize and encourage citizens to apply for the ongoing army recruitment exercise.

He said “The major reason why we are doing this is that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has realized that Rivers and Delta States in the South South Zona are lacking when it comes to recruitment into the Nigerian Army.”

According to him, “For 84 and 85 regular intake, Rivers State in particular, did not make up to sixty percent (60%) of it’s own quota.

“So the Chief of Army Staff deemed it fit that we should come that you should assist us speak to your indigenes to join.

“We would also want to appeal to the people that in as much as we are looking for people to employ or join the army, the military is not a place where they don’t take care of their own, we do take very care of our own in the areas such as uplifting them academically, medically and otherwise.

“One of the requirements is minimum of 4 credits. There are people with that 4 credits in the military with four credits but, today, they are going for Ph.D, today some are going for their Master’s Degree especially for the lower cadres.

This is because the Army sent them to school.

“Again some might feel that they can’t make it because don’t know anybody, to join the army, they don’t need to know anybody. Just make sure you meet the basics criteria which basically includes; being a Nigerian, prove that you are free Rivers State, you must be physically, medically and psychologically fit, among others.”

Responding, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG, Tammy Danagogo thanked the Nigeria Army for finding it necessary to sensitize Rivers people on the ongoing recruitment exercise and encourage them to join the military.

He said the government will do well to sensitize Rivers people and encourage them to join the military.

Danagogo who blamed the turnout of the people during recruitment exercises of such, on ignorance and lack of information, especially those at the rural areas, also appealed that the government should be notified in time when there are opportunities of such.

He said the government is looking for every avenue to ensure Rivers people gainfully employed and empowered.

“As a government, we look for every possible avenue to empower and gainfully employ our people. And of course the military is one of the elite groups that every government and father would want his children to belong to.”

The SSG however noted that Rivers State is being marginalised when it comes to recruitment of officers.

He said, “One area we feel that we are being marginalised is the NDA, recruitment of officers. I have been in this office for quite sometimes, and NDA would never get to us. So please, we want it and I know the governor want more.”

He however noted that the state government is ready to partner with the military in stamping out crime in the state.