Army inaugurates Special Court Martial in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To ensure that troops of the Theater Command Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Military operate within the rules of encampment, the command has inaugurated a Special Court Martial to try erring officers and soldiers.

Inaugurating the Court Martial at the Officers’ Mess of the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Thursday, the Theater Commander Northeast Operation, Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa said: “I wish to welcome you all to the Officers’ Mess, venue for the inauguration of Special Court Martial. You will recall that 3 Court Martials were inaugurated on 9th October, 2021 and the court disposed about 227 cases out of which 107 cases were recommended for summary trial while 220 cases have been concluded. Some of the accused persons were convicted and awarded various punishments in accordance with the provision of Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN 04”

He said “the inauguration of this Court Martial is nothing but a normal Command responsibility placed on me as the Theater Commander by Section 131(2d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, LFN.

“The Military as an institution is known for maintenance of discipline while discharging our constitutional duties. The operational efficacy of the troops is guaranteed when the value of discipline is upheld. This informed the decision to inaugurate this Special Court Martial under my command this morning to continue with the leftover cases in the Theater in the spirit of justice delayed is justice denied,” he stated.

General Musa said “I wish to conclude this remarks with the words of Justice Chukwudifu Oputa of blessed memory that “Justice is not a one way traffic, it is not for the accused only, Justice is not only even a two way traffic. It is really justice for the accused, justice for the victim and finally, justice for the system, which laws has been broken.” With these few remarks, it is my privilege to declare that today Thursday, 23 Jun 22 the Special Court Martial is hereby inaugurated”,

“The court I am about to inaugurate today is to try the left over cases by the dissolved courts and some recent established cases involving personnel for professional misconduct”, General Musa added.

He assured the accused persons of leveled playing ground, stressing that nobody should have any reason to fear , as the court will carry out its proceedings in accordance with the provision of extant rules and regulations.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Staff to the Theater Command, Brigadier General, Musa Sadiq said the gathering was to witness the inauguration of Special Court Martial by the convening authority.

Speaking earlier, the Judge Advocate of the Special Court Martial, Squadron Leader, Audi Satomi said the court will try the left over of the General Court Martial 1,2 and Special Court Martial that were constituted in October, 2021 which were dissolved in April, 2922.

“Today marks inauguration of another Court Martial to continue with the pending cases left out by the dissolved courts and some recent established cases involving officers SBD soldiers of the theater “, Satomi said.