Army hands over rescued Chibok girl to Borno govt

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The theater Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Wahidi Shuaibu has handed over another Chibok school girl, Ihyi Abdul with her two children and 330 women and children during various operation in the Sambisa forest.

Briefing journalists at the headquarters, theater Command, the theater Commander, Major General Wahidi Shuaibu said “Today we will be witnessing two events namely, the handover of the rescued Chibok girl and the handover of other women and children to the officials of the Borno State Government for further management. I will now handover to the GOC 7 Division to give more details about the rescue operation of Mrs Ihyi Abdul.

General Shuaibu said “Today being 22 July 24, we are gathered here to witness the handover of another Chibok girl rescued during the course of our military operations. Her name is Ihyi Abdul who was rescued from the Sambisa Forest by troops of Sector 1 OPHK. ”

While assuring the general public, General Shuaibu said “the theatre will continue to do its best to rescue the remaining Chibok girls in captivity in line with the strategic guidance from the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff. We equally thank the Chief of Army Staff for all the support being provided to the theatre which was instrumental to the successful conduct of the operations that facilitated the rescue of Ihyi Abdu from the Sambisa Forest.”

” The plight of the remaining Chibok girls still in captivity, continue to be captured in national headlines and here in the theatre it has necessitated the conduct of several military operations deep into terrorists enclaves with the aim of facilitating their rescue. So far a total of 19 Chibok girls have been rescued as a result of direct military operations.”, General Shuabu said.

He said the conduct of military operations across the Theatre is key to achieving the mandate of operation Hadin Kai which is to restore normalcy in the Northeast in order for Socio Economic Activities to thrive.

Also speaking the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna said Ihyi Abdul was rescued on 23rd July, 2024 by the troops of 22 taskforce brigade . Ihyi hails from Kuburbula village of Chibok local government area.

General Haruna said Ihyi Abdul was on serial number 67 of the abducted Chibok girls published by the federal government and she was married out to Boko Haram Commander Abu Darda and after moving her to Senegal, she was married out to 3 different husband’s.

He said ” Ihyi Abdul was rescued with her 2 children and she is also 3 months pregnant. She has undergone necessary medical check up and we are today handing her over to the Borno state government for further attention”