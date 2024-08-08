Army Destroys Illegal Refining Sites In Rivers, Bayelsa States

•Recover Over 40,000 Litres of Illegal Products

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops have destroyed several illegal crude oil refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The Army in Rivers State, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Danjuma in the statement said the sites were destroyed during an operation aimed at reducing crude oil theft in the Niger Delta Region, by troops of the Land Component Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS).

He said the troops have effectively scaled up operations against the criminal elements in the region.

According to him, “In the operations that ensued, troops identified several illegal refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States, where several discoveries were made.”

He said the discoveries and destruction of the illegal refining sites were made through credible intelligence in both states.

“In Rivers State, troops of Sector 3, LC JTF SS OPDS, following credible intelligence identified and successfully destroyed 3 illegal refining sites at Odagwa in Etche Local Government Area (LGA). The operation led to the confiscation and subsequent destruction of over 30,000 litres of stolen and illegally refined products.

“Also, at Akaso field down to Cawthorne channel, around Well 9, troops discovered One illegal refining site, 3 receivers and massive connecting pipes traversing the terrain to convey stolen crude to IRS. Other items were also confiscated and destroyed at the sites in line with the mandate of Operation DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delta region.

“Similarly, in Bayelsa State, troops of Sector 2, while conducting routine operations in the creeks, waterways and rivulets along Dasaba Creek in Nembe LGA, confiscated over 12,000 litres of stolen and illegally refined products.

“Other Items recovered at the IRS include One Fibre Boat, Five Ovens, several metal drums as well as massive reservoirs used as storage facilities for this illegal venture.”

Commending troops for the renewed vigour, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Major General Jamal Abdussalam charged them to redouble their efforts in denying these criminal elements free of action in the NDR.

This he said, would ensure integrity of the pipelines and increase oil production in the region in pursuant of the mandate of OPDS in the region.