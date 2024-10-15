Army destroys 37 illegal refining sites, seizes over 230,000 litres of stolen crude, arrests 8 in N/Delta

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said its troops at the 6 Division, Port Harcourt in conjunction with other security agencies have successfully destroyed 37 illegal refining sites in Rivers and other states in the Niger Delta region.

The military in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma in a statement issued in Port Harcourt said troops from the 6 Division also intercepted 12 boats, 9 vehicles and 4 motorcycles with over 230,000 litres of stolen products recovered, arresting 8 suspected oil thieves.

The statement noted that the soldiers in preceding week, had frustrated several attempts at stealing crude from pipelines across the joint operation area.

According to him, “in Rivers State, around Abesa general area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area (LGA), troops destroyed one illegal refining site and recovered 9,000 litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Further, combing of the waterways led to the interception of a large wooden boat filled with over 120,000 litres of stolen crude. While at ETEO SETRACO junction in Eleme LGA, troops discovered one illegal connection point that was traced to a facility with a high elevated fence. It was further discovered that the facility has been a criminal loading point, where 2 tanker trucks were intercepted loading stolen crude. The operation led to the recovery of over 40,000 stolen products and 5 guards men arrested.

“Similarly, in a separate operations conducted, troops recorded successes at Imo Riverside, resulting in the destruction of over 30 illegal refining sites, 44 cooking pots, 6 wooden boats, small tanker barge with over 20,000 litres of stolen products recovered. The products were recovered around Assa, Lekuma, Abiama and Okoloma, Oha-Obu, Ikwuriator East, Southern Ukanafun 1, Oyigbo and Obuzor Creeks. Along the Bolo Onne creeks, one inactive refining site with an oven, two receivers, one coolant and a long hose were destroyed. While, at road Omoku Elele, troops intercepted one Golf wagon vehicle with Reg No SSM 248 TH Abia State, conveying 17 sacks of stolen condensates, estimated to be over 1,200 litres. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush on sighting troops.”

Continuing, he said, “Troops also recorded remarkable operational successes around Krakrama in Asari-Toru LGA, where one illegal refining site, 2 locally made boats were destroyed with over 13,000 stolen products recovered. The situation in Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema LGA was the same, particularly along Egi River, where one illegal refining site, twelve drums, numerous sacks and two wooden boats were destroyed as well as over 3,500 litres of stolen crude confiscated.

“In the general area of Ajatitor and Clough Creeks in Ekeremor LGA, troops destroyed 3 illegal refining sites, a wooden boat with over 7,000 litres of stolen crude and 3,000 litres of AGO handled respectively. Relatedly, following credible intelligence on illegal bunkering activities around Well 15 Tunu also at Ekeremor LGA, troops intercepted a wooden boat ladened with over 2,000 litres of AGO. At Golubokiri in Nembe LGA, Bayelsa State, troops deactivated one illegal refining site with over 2,500 litres of stolen crude confiscated. The same feat was replicated at Ejie and Tubo creeks in Southern Ijaw, where troops destroyed 4 wooden boats and recovered over 5,000 litres of stolen products hidden in the creeks. Also, at Okarki in Ahoada West, a Toyota Avalon with Reg No LSD 186 AP loaded with over 1,500 litres of stolen AGO was intercepted and handled appropriately.”

In Delta State, Danjuma disclosed that the troops intercepted one Mack truck with a mounted hose at the verge of stealing crude oil from Heritage Oil company pipeline at Olomoroh community in Isioko South LGA.

He said “The criminals weary that troops were closing up on them fled and abandoned the vehicle. Similarly, at Opumami Oil field in Warri South LGA, one wooden boat was intercepted stealing crude from a Wellhead located in the field. The boat has been destroyed and efforts ongoing to arrest the criminal elements.

“In Akwa Ibom State, following tip off, troops arrested one suspect with a Toyota Camry with Reg No BDG 376 GX conveying 25 nylon bags of stolen AGO along Abak Ukanafun in Abak LGA. All products confiscated across the region and suspects arrested have been handled appropriately.

“Troops of 6 Division have effectively tightened the nose against criminal elements, with more successes being recorded at the heels of the visit by the Hon Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The statement however noted that the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has appreciated the troops for the operational exploits thus far, and charged them to make the region untenable for criminal elements and emplace a regime that enables exploration activities to take place unhindered.

The GOC also urged the good people of the region to always provide credible information to security agencies on the activities of economic saboteurs and associated crimes.