Army  denies being urged to remove Tinubu

The Defence Headquarters has warned the purveyor of fake news to desist from circulating the news suggesting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) had been approached with a request to change the nation’s leadership.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Defence Headquarters emphasized that at no point in time did the AFN receive, entertain, or make any such declaration to any individual or group.

The miliitary expressed concerns over the misinformation, attributing it to detractors aiming to destabilize the nation.

The statement firmly positioned the AFN’s stance on the matter, stressing their unwavering commitment to democracy.

They assured the public of their loyalty to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the military reaffirmed its dedication to defending the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Defence Headquarters warned those propagating such misleading narratives to cease immediately or face legal consequences, cautioning that the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, is actively monitoring and will act against any such threats to national stability.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, signed off on the statement, urging Nigerians to unify in their commitment to bolstering the nation’s democracy.