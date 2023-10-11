Army court-martial sentences General to 7 years in prison

A Nigerian Army Special Court-martial sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced the former Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Properties Limited, Maj. Gen. Umaru Mohammed, to seven years imprisonment.

The court also ordered him to pay back $2,178,900 and N1.65bn to the Army properties and NAPL.

Mohammed was tried on 18 counts bordering on forgery, misappropriation of funds, and conspiracy among others.

Although he pleaded not guilty to all allegations, the court found him guilty of 14 counts.