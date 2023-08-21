Army Chief to journalists: Be factual in your reportage

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig Gen. Muktar Adamu, has urged journalists across the country to follow the ethics of the profession by being objective in covering military activities.

Gen. Adamu spoke during a courtesy call on him by the Executive members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Ondo State chapter in Akure.

The military officer, who described journalism as a fact-checking body, said encouragement from Nigerians was all the military needs to work effectively.

He said negative reportage of the military activities usually brings down the morale of officers, urging the media to ensure they give a accurate information without endangering national security.

Gen Adamu said the Army was working with other security agencies in the state in ensuring they nip crime and other social vices in the bud.

Welcoming the NAWOJ Exco to the newly-commissioned Artillery in the state, the Commander said he was happy that NAWOJ was the first to use the Conference Room, saying it will go down history.

He also described women journalists in the state as active at ensuring that the voice of women are heard, and promised Army’s unflinching support for the association.

Earlier, Ondo NAWOJ Chairperson, Comrade Tola Gbadamosi, solicited the support and cooperation of the brigade to ensure cordial working relationships.

Gbadamosi, who hailed the Commander for a job well done in the command, said the Association was always ready to partner with the Command.

