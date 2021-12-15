Army Cantonment School alumni give back to society, plans big for the school

There is this inner disposition urging everyone to make good thoughts the treasure of one’s life and he will become prosperous. Come to think about it, if the mind is light, one will obviously feel carefree no matter how the body feels.

For the Army Cantonment Secondary School Ikeja Old Students Association, there is certainly something good in giving. They believe in giving charity from the heart with sweetness and selflessness.

These and more explain the decision of the Army Cantonment Secondary School Ikeja Old Students Association recently decided to give back to the society by making donation to the needy. Led by the chairman of its board of trustees Mr. Mr Peter Enekhu the old students paid a visit to the home of destitute Shasha where they made donations of food stuff, cloths and other items which were presented to the kids as to light up their Christmas celebration.

For the alumni, Saturday 11th of December will forever be memorable in the hearts of Army cantonment secondary school alumni because that was the day when they had their reunion and ended of year sessions.

The event started at 10am with a visit to the home of destitute Shasha ,where food items,clothes and other stuffs was presented to the kids to celebrate the season.

From there they proceed to Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) staff quarter for a grand reception. The party started with an opening prayer said by Mr Segun Kayode James which was proceeded by the school anthem.

Amid cheers and excitements, the Army Cantonment Secondary School alumni held honest discussions on how to improve the association in particular and how to impact positively on the school in general.

The association was more particular on the improvement of sporting activities in the school to which they hope to make contributions and donations towards the realization of the dream of the school part of which is to help students improve on healthy living through sports.

For the alumni, everyone enjoys the company of a soul who is light. present at the event was the board of trustees members Mr Peter Enekhu the chairman,

Among the board of trustees members of the alumni who graced the occasion include MR patrick Njoku the president, Madam Mercy Akpan who is the treasurer, Madam Helen Gabriel the PRO, Mr Jude Patrick the provost and Madam Tina Moyeski and not forgetting Mr pius Matthew Zibiri who was acknowledged as the great motivator of the alumni considering that he was the one who worked tirelessly behind the curtain to ensure a successful event. Accolades was also given to 1995 set for turning out in their numbers to grace the occasion.

