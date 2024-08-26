Army arrest over 32 pipeline vandals, oil bunkers, dismantle massive illegal refineries in N’Delta 

•Confiscate, destroy over 180,000 litres of crude, recover vandalized SPDC pipes, tug boats

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army have intensified crackdown against economic saboteurs and associated criminalities in the Niger Delta region, arresting over 32 suspected oil thieves.

Acting Deputy Director

6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

The statement said troops of the division in separate operations conducted in different states of the region arrested over 21 persons in connection to illegal oil bunkering activities. Additionally, over 43 illegal refining sites have been successfully deactivated as well as over 120,000 litres of illegally refined products confiscated.

The statement reads, “In Bayelsa State, the troops in conjunction with other security agencies arrested 12 pipeline vandals at Ojobo Community in Ekeremor LGA, Bayelsa State.”

According to Danjuma, the suspects were arrested with a barge loaded with one swamp buggy, a tug boat and several vandalized Shell Production Development Company (SPDC) pipes. Likewise, at Obotoro Creek and Babrogbene in Southern Ijaw LGA, troops destroyed an illegal refining site and intercepted a wooden boat as well as a reservoir with over 5,500 litres of stolen products.

“Other items recovered from the site included 2 drums of Automotive Gas Oil, estimated to be 2,800 litres. Relatedly, One illegal refining site at Diebu Creek in Southern Ijaw with over 8,000 litres was deactivated.

“The operations also yielded results around Binikurukuru axis of Igbomtoru and Tebidaba communities also in Southern Ijaw, where one wooden Canoe, loaded with over 2,000 litres was intercepted with one suspect arrested.”

He further said in Rivers State, “troops around Bille and Abiseni general area in Degema and Akuku-Toru LGAs, deactivated 5 illegal refining sites, 3 large storage points containing over 28,000 litres of stolen crude, which have been handled appropriately.

“Also, troops conducting pipeline surveillance around oil wellheads at Cawthorne Channel I, II and III general areas also in Degema LGA intercepted a wooden boat loaded with over 5,000 litres of crude. This was in addition to the destruction of a large wooden boat hidden inside the creek, suspected to be used for criminal activities.

“Similarly, troops on routine patrol, around Sama in Asari-Toru LGA, destroyed One illegal refining site, One Oven, 3 receivers and One reservoir. At Odioku and Okoh in Onne LGA, 2 illegal refining sites were destroyed, while over 2,000 litres of stolen crude were confiscated. Additionally, 2 wooden boats hidden in the creeks, along Egi and Nkissa containing over 2,000 litres of crude were also recovered.

“Also, within Ogbogolo forest in Ahoada West, troops deactivated one illegal refining site with over 4,000 litres of stolen crude. At the stretch of the Imo River, troops have scaled up operations that led to the deactivation of 12 illegal refining sites and several products confiscated.”

In Delta State, the statement disclosed that one illegal refining site at Ikpemu Creek with over 5,000 litres of stolen products was deactivated, while several illegal refining sites were also taken out with various products confiscated within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He said the vandals arrested would be handed over to the relevant persecutory agencies.

Commending the troops for their relentless efforts, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam charged them to scale up operations against economic sabotage and sundry crimes, in order to emplace conditions necessary for exploration activities thrive in the region seamlessly.

He also, for the umpteenth time warned criminal elements to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and desist from sabotaging the nation’s economy.