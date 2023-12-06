Army Appeals to Social Media Influencers: Cease Sharing Divisive Content

By Prosper Okoye

The Nigerian Army has called on social media influencers to desist from creating and disseminating divisive content.

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6th Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, made the call in Warri, Delta State. He spoke as the guest of honor at the 30th Nigerian Army Social Media Conference, in collaboration with the Ukan Kurugh Foundation.

According to him, social media posts featuring “hate speeches, fake news, misinformation, and other divisive content” undermine efforts to establish a more secure Nigeria.

Abdussalam acknowledged the positive role of social media in shaping perspectives, influencing trends, and contributing to security improvement. However, he stressed the importance of active participation from all stakeholders for more significant achievements.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA), Major General Cyril Ugbo, highlighted the dangers of divisive content and misinformation on social media. He emphasized the collective responsibility of influencers, bloggers, and all social media users in ensuring responsible communication and fact-checking.

Ugbo noted that the seminar, themed “Countering the Spread of Divisive Contents on Social Media: A Collective Responsibility,” aimed to leverage the power of social media for positive outcomes in military operations.

The event provided a platform for social media influencers, bloggers, and the public to interact and discuss ways to contribute to a more secure, peaceful, and harmonious society.

Dr. Ehiz Odigie, in her lecture, emphasized the military’s sacrifice for national peace and called for responsible blogging and posting, urging deliberate support for the military.

The individual effects of negative social media use were highlighted by the second lecture presenter, who mentioned denial of opportunities and mental health issues.

The Special Adviser, Media to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Nelson Egware, underscored the state’s support for the Army and emphasized the need for information verification to maintain peace.

The event featured a panel discussion, an interactive session, and the presentation of awards, emphasizing the collaborative effort required for both national security and responsible social media engagement.