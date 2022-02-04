Armed thugs attack Aregbesola’s campaign office after TOP caucus meeting

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Some political thugs armed with guns, on Thursday evening attacked Oranmiyan House, the campaign office of the former governor of Osun and present Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s in Osogbo, the state capital.

The incident occured around 5:30pm after The Osun Progressives, TOP faction of the Osun State All Progressives Congress ended their weekly meeting.

It was gathered that the hoodlums shot directly at the outer glass decor of the building shattering it with bullets.

They were also said to have soaked bread inside a substance suspected to be petrol and threw them into the four–storey building premises to set it ablaze. The tents in the premises were torched. Also, the inflammables were thrown into the transformer in front of the building but it didn’t explode.

However, fire fighters arrived after the attack to douse every inflammables preventing further damage.

Officers from the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were at the building to inspect it.

Speaking after the incident, Sodiq Olayide, the Director-General of Oranmiyan Worldwide, explained that the hoodlums attempted to set the building on fire and that one of the APC members in the Aregbesola’s faction, Sunday Babatunde Oriowo was shot on the shoulder.

Olayide said: “I was at the office before I started hearing gunshots. I took cover while they were firing gunshots, non-stop for almost ten minutes. I called my people that are in the building not to go out. Immediately after the gunshots stopped, I came out and I found that these glass have been destroyed. I saw some places burning too. I moved closer to the fire and I saw that it was bread, apparently soaked in substances that can ignite. They shot at the transformer but we thank God there was no electricity there because if there was, it would have gone up in flames and their intention is to burn this place down.

“I reported at Oke Baale Police Division and their DPO visited the building. I am not suspecting anybody but the petitions we have written six different petitions to the Osun State Commisoner of Police have not been attended to.

“We (Salinsile led Osun APC faction) were attacked in Ife North and East Local Government, we were attacked in November, last year. We have mentioned names and up till now, no single arrest has been made and what that simply means is that the Commissioner of Police is compromised,” he said.

Inspecting the building, the Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Olabisi Atanda averred that due investigations will be carried out on the matter.