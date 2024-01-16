Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Shaibu salutes gallant soldiers, fallen heroes

Edo State Deputy Governor and frontline PDP aspirant in the 2024 gubernatorial election, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has commended the gallantry of serving Nigerian military officers and fallen heroes.

Shaibu gave the commendation in a statement issued on Monday, in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

According to the Deputy Governor, the occasion, which holds on January 15 annually, is to “reflect on the corporate existence of the country and at the same time to remember that while we were sleeping, people were having sleepless nights to protect the territorial integrity of our country to ensure peace.”

He saluted the military for selflessly contributing to nation-building and putting the country first, noting, “The efforts of the military should be recognised. They should be honoured while they are alive, and accorded ‘First Line Charge’ for their selfless services.”

“To our fallen heroes, your labour shall never be in vain. I’m joining every well-meaning Nigerian to celebrate these gallant men and women for their sacrifices to keep us together as a country.

“These men (Army, Navy, Air Force, Legion) sacrificed a lot for the unity of our dear country, Nigeria and we can’t forget them. We have you and your feats crested on our hearts and we will keep carrying it till the end.”

The Deputy Governor, however, condoled the families of the fallen heroes, saying, “Be of good cheer because your loved ones served their fatherland till the end. The good Lord shall continue to comfort you.”

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day annual celebration is a culture of honour for military heroes and the highest way of showing respect to those who lost their lives in wars and various military assignments.

