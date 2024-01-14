Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu urges prayers for fallen heroes

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday urged citizens to pray, support and remember families of the Armed Forces as well as fallen heroes who paid the supreme prize for the peace and security of the country.

The Governor made the appeal at the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service, themed: “Honouring Sacrifice (John 15:14)” held at the Chapel of Christ The Light, The Secretariat, Alausa on Sunday.

The service was attended by members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Commanding Officers in Lagos State, members of the Armed Forces, members of the Nigerian Legion, religious leaders, families of the fallen heroes and Christian faithful, among others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by its Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo at the event organised by the Lagos State Government, said the occasion presented the opportunity to remember the fallen heroes as they paid the supreme prize by sacrificing their lives for the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He said: “We are gathered here in the presence of God and in thanksgiving to Him as we remember our fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice while preserving the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

“Today, the government and the good people of Lagos State are united to appreciate the sacrifice of the departed; to pray for the continued repose of their souls; to remember their families left behind as well as those who have become incapacitated (one way or the other) as a result of injuries sustained in the war front.

“This occasion also presents the opportunity for us to remember in our prayers members of our Armed Forces who are sacrificing so much to keep the country safe against evil forces across the country.

“I wish to call on all the good people of Lagos State to continue to support members of our Armed Forces and their families. Let us always remember them in our prayers so that God Almighty will continue to grant them victory in Jesus mighty name. Amen.”

In his sermon, the Guest Preacher, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), urged Nigerians to embrace sacrifice to enjoy a nation that they would be proud of.

Pastor Olukoya, who was represented by an Assistant General Overseer of MFM, Pastor Ladedoja Abiodun, said the event was to celebrate and honour fallen heroes who saved the country from external as well as internal aggressions and paid the prize for a better future.

He urged Nigerians to continuously pray for those who died in the course of servicing Nigeria and those who are still in active service.

The Commander 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Adegoke Adetuyi, read the Bible Reading at the event which featured prayers, praises and thanksgiving.