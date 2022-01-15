Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Abiodun wants Nigerians to ensure unity, oneness

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to continue to ensure oneness and unity of Nigeria, saying only one and indivisible nation would ensure peace, progress and development.

This, the governor said, would ensure that the labours of past heroes are not in vain.

Abiodun made this known while fielding questions newsmen shortly after the special parade/laying of wreath ceremony to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Arcade Ground of the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

He also called on the governments and well-meaning Nigerians to see to the welfare of the children and spouses left behind by the heroes who fought for the territorial integrity and unity of the nation, adding “the least we can do for them is to remember this day accordingly, but not just to remember this day as a day only, we must spend everyday remembering them”.

“This country must remain a one and indivisible country; these are ways we can continue to ensure that the labours of this young men and women are not in vain,” he stated.

Abiodun, while calling for sober reflections noted that the celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is in tandem with the stanza of the national anthem which states that the labour of our heroes past must not be in vain.

“I don’t think this is a celebration; It’s more of a time for sober reflection, in terms of the fact that what we are doing today is in commemoration of the period when we had the Civil War. This day replaces the old puppy day and has now become the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

“This day has been set aside to honour our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the unity and the territorial protection from within and from inside this country”, the governor noted.

Abiodun, however, used the occasion to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his words of encouragement and support during his recent state visit and commissioning of landmark projects.

According to him, the accolades showered by the president for a job well done by his administration was not just for him, but for his cabinet and the people of the state.

“Because what he saw when he said you are a ‘Silent Achiever, ‘ you are a good representation of your people and our party’, Mr President was referring to me, my cabinet, the State House of Assembly, the Judiciary, the traditional institutions, the religious society and all of you who have joined hands with me for us to achieve the success we have recorded so far,” Abiodun submitted.

