Armed Forces Day: Tinubu, others lay wreaths for fallen heroes

IBRAHIM QUADRI , Lagos ,Daniel Dauda, Jos, Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa , Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

President Bola Tinubu lays a wreath at the wreath-laying ceremony in Abuja to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Credit: State House.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, among others, laid wreaths at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in honour of the Nigerian military personnel who died in the line of duty.

For the first time since assuming office, the President presided over the historic event at the National Arcade in Abuja, inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by detachments of the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Nigerian Legion.

Afterward, Tinubu laid a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier as a mark of last respect to the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to preserve the nation’s territorial integrity and peace globally.

Three volleys of 21-gun salute were fired at the event, followed by the signing of the Remembrance Day Anniversary register by the President, who released white pigeons to indicate the nation’s harmony.

Also laying wreaths were the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, and the Minister of Defense, Abubakar Badaru, and his Minister of State, Bello Mattawale.

Others are the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, a member of the diplomatic corps, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion and a representative of the widows of the fallen heroes.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually on January 15 to honour the country’s military heroes, both living and deceased, who have served in World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, and various peacekeeping missions.

The day marks the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970 and serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces to maintain the country’s territorial integrity and peace. The highlight of the ceremony is the laying of wreaths at the National Cenotaph in Abuja, a solemn ritual performed by the President, top government officials, and military chiefs.

Speaking afterward, Senate President Akpabio said Monday’s wreath-laying ceremony is the administration’s way of identifying with those left behind by the fallen heroes. He promised to “do everything possible” to ensure their welfare.

“Today’s ceremony is to signify to all of them that they are not alone, that we also mourn with them and we continue to pray for God Almighty to console them and provide for the children and their siblings that they have left behind.

“Again, the presence of all of us is also a major significance that, indeed, the government of the day would never let them mourn alone and I will do everything possible to ensure that their welfare is taken care of and that this event reduces the calamities that we’re seeing in our country,” said Akpabio.

Echoing Akpabios’s commitment was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who said the national assembly would ensure the welfare of the surviving family members of the fallen.

He remarked, “They should know that what they are doing is a noble cause and we will be with them all the way.

“We will support them all the way. I will ensure that their siblings are not left alone. That is a commitment from the National Assembly, as you have learned from our senate president.

“We will do everything humanly possible to improve the welfare of the families of the fallen heroes and the active men and women in the field.”

On his part, the Minister of Defense said his ministry has all the support it needs to cater to the needs of the surviving families and ease the operations of living service personnel.

Badaru said, “We will do our best and we have all the support from Mr. President to support the family of the fallen heroes in every way and manner possible.”

He urged those in active service to “keep working very hard and rid us from the menace of the security challenges in the country,” adding that “they are doing wonderfully well now.”

Meanwhile, widows of the fallen heroes lamented what they called a lack of progress in their welfare. They urged the present administration to prioritise their welfare by setting up structures supporting their businesses and finance access.

The National President, the Military Widows Association, Mrs Veronica Aluko, said although the wreath-laying ceremony shows that their husbands did not die in vain, the living are in dire need of adequate welfare.

She said, “We are remembering today that these people left us for real. And the significance of today is remembering their sacrifice, that it is not in vain. Some have died and are forgotten but remembering them…gives us more strength,

“But we don’t want to go cap-in-hand begging. Because if you beg today, people will close their doors tomorrow. So we wrote to the former President that we want to sell little things, to partner with some of these unions to generate revenue, like tickets. Some states have given us approval, like Osun state, where the governor gave us approval to sell in the State. And we say thank you to him.

“Delta State is coming on board. By the time we raise some money there, we can start giving these women a source of livelihood. So our children can have hope of going to school from these things we are selling. We collaborate with the police so that we can help even the widows outside to lessen this burden.”

National Secretary Military Widows’ Association, Mrs. Deborah Halima Abel, who recounted the association’s milestone in the past decade said “We’ve not achieved much in the past 10 years. So, we are hoping and we pray that this present government will be of assistance maybe from then we’ll start achieving. But for the past 10 years, military widows, just like the police widows have not achieved anything.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd.), called for a review of benefits due to military veterans as the current remunerations have been devalued by inflation.

Jibrin argued, “There should be a corresponding increase of the pensions of those who have served and left. The families of the fallen heroes, after giving them the entitlement of gratuity and death benefits, are left in the hands of the Nigerian Legion. But the Nigerian Legion is not well grounded in terms of finances to be able to shoulder the enormous responsibilities of looking after all the families of the fallen heroes.

“So we call upon the government to continuously look at our allowances and pensions in relation to the inflationary trend we’re all experiencing now.

“For example, if I’m taking N10,000, that cannot buy what N10,000 was buying a year ago or two. So, it means that my pension has been rendered more or less useless. So, how does government assist the retirees and the families of heroes? By looking at the ways to increase the pension and allowances that we are entitled to after service.”

However, in Abia State, the Governor, Dr Alex Otti has called on well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and community leaders to initiate projects and programmes in support of the Armed forces, in appreciation of the sacrifices they make to promote peace and restore order and stability within the country, and across international borders.

Governor Otti who made the call during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cenotaph,Ogurube Layout Umuahia, stressed the need for improved welfare of the armed forces who paid the supreme sacrifice for the peace and unity of the country

The Governor while emphasizing the integral role security plays in economic and social development, further called for a shift in focus towards supporting military personnel, both active and veterans

While regretting that the welfare of the men and women of the Armed forces has not received the quality attention that it deserves, Governor Otti, noted that their welfare should be paramount and commensurate with the sacrifices they render in their service and post service years

He said: “As a nation, we should be thankful that our servicemen and women, not minding the failures and wilful amnesia of the political elites, have continued to stand firmly by their lifelong commitment of dedication and loyalty to fatherland that nothing, not even poor welfare conditions and reported abandonment of families of deceased colleagues, can dampen their morale.

“Even then, it is indeed very regrettable that the welfare of our men and women in uniform, in their service and post-service years, has not received the quality attention that is commensurate with the sacrifices they make.

“The time to make a change in the way we treat our active military operatives and veterans has come. It is the least we can do for the brave individuals for whom the fear of death means nothing”

Governor Otti, commended the contributions of the Armed Forces to the security of Abia State and pledged the continued support of his administration towards the security of the state

He noted that their contributions to the state government has culminated to the resumption of economic and social activities in areas that had hitherto served as safe haven for men of the underworld

“Until the end of my tenure, the security formations, especially those operating in the state, can count on my consistent support for their welfare because our economic and social programmes would be sabotaged or fatally impaired without adequate security in all parts of the state.

“Beyond just supporting our men and officers in active service, we shall also work closely with the Nigerian Legion, Abia State Chapter, to support the body of veterans in our state for the good of the men and women who once served this nation with strength and devotion.

“We shall also not forget the families left behind by those who paid the ultimate price in service of our fatherland, defending its territorial integrity or keeping criminal elements at bay”, Governor Otti pledged

He called on citizens to uphold patriotism by prioritizing the nation in their daily actions and expressions in addition to contributing to the pursuit of a just and equitable society

High points of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration include the inspection of a guard of honor by Governor Otti , Laying of wreaths at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Special prayers and a minute silence for the fallen heroes as well as the release of pigeons signifying peace.

Also, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on all levels of government in the country to set up an endowment fund to cater to the welfare of families of fallen heroes.

Senator Diri, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made the call on Monday at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Wreath Laying ceremony at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

The governor said the call has become imperative in view of the harrowing experiences being faced by widows, widowers and families of officers and men whose lives were cut short in the course of fighting for the peace and security of the country.

According to Senator Diri, the singular event of celebrating the armed forces and remembering the departed heroes on January 15 every year is not enough to assuage the plight of the families left behind to face the vagaries of life.

His words: “This remembrance does not really assuage the sufferings of families of slain heroes in the line of duty. After the celebrations what will happen to the widows or widowers of those who have laid down their lives for the country? We will not remember them again until next year, 15th January 2025.

“In my opinion, there should be an endowment fund set up for the fallen heroes so that their families can benefit after they are dead. So creating a special fund for the fallen heroes will be the right thing to do and a positive step to motivate our armed forces.”

The Bayelsa helmsman, who stressed the need to award automatic scholarship for children of slain heroes, equally advocated that deserving officers and men of the Armed Forces should be considered for national honours to motivate them for more patriotic service to the nation.

Senator Diri used the opportunity to appreciate the gallant efforts of all the security agencies as well as exhibiting a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties particularly during last year’s off cycle November 11 governorship election in the state.

He also applauded them for their contributions and sacrifices made to ensuring national peace and unity across the country especially in the North-West, North-East and South-East in the fight against insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

Diri noted that Bayelsa has been adjudged as one of the safest states in the country due to the relentless collective efforts of security agencies in the state, assuring that the state government would continue to do everything possible within available resources to support them carry out their operations effectively.

Highpoint of the celebrations was the laying of wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldier by Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who represented Governor Diri, the Speaker, State House of Assembly, represented by the Majority Leader, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo Bubou, Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, service commanders including the

Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu.

Others include, representative of the widows of the fallen heroes, Mrs Bokizibe Enoch Gbavieme and Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Bayelsa State Council, Elder Ogele Okubokekeme.

Also, a minute silence was observed as well as firing of 21 gunshots to honour the memories of the fallen heroes.

Similarly, The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr.Caleb Mutfwang has reinstated commitment towards a better welfare package for Nigerian Legion and families of the fallen heroes.

Governor Mutfwang made the pledge Monday at the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat Jos, after laying a wreath which climaxed the grand finale of the armed forces remembrance day 2024 celebration.

“The message is to continue to remember our fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in the service of our father land to protect our lives and properties. And we want to pay tribute to those who died in service, those who got injured in the course of duty and to pray for their families that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss, and also grant them the enablement to pilot the affairs of life in the absence of their beloved ones.

“And,of course, to continue to advocate and to plead with our people that,we must become workers in the peace of the Nation.

“So today marks the formal end of the armed forces remembrance week, and we want to continue to encourage those who are in active service that the Nation would not forget them.And therefore we continue to call on the patriotism and sense of duty of our people to ensure that we live our lives in peace.

“When we launched the emblem of the armed forces remembrance week we made some commitment as government to assist the Nigerian legion and the families of the fallen heroes to benefit and by the grace of God this week I made a commitment in Church during a Church service that this week we will fulfill the promise”, Governor Mutfwang assured.

Chairman Nigerian Legion Plateau state, Col. Sati Yilwat (rtd) who acknowledged the significance of the day said it is very important to them taking into cognizance that 15th January every year is set aside to remember “our fallen heroes who lost their lives during 1st and 2nd world wars as well as the Nigeria Civil war.

He urged Federal Government to empower security with modern equipment and take care of the servicemen and retiree, and to also restrain itself from giving money as ransom to Book Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements, calling Nigerians to be more vigilant and security conscious.

. Sanwo-Olu says gallant officers’ job appreciated

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday laid wreath in honour of fallen heroes, noting government would continue to appreciate the gallent job of security operatives.

Sanwo-Olu gave the promise during he Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square in honour of the fallen heroes.

There was parade and laying of wreaths ceremony by other dignitaries to commemorate the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The event which saw in attendance the State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, cabinet Members, royal fathers, state government officials among other dignitaries.

At the event which was organised by the state Ministry of Home Affairs, had other activities such as 21 gun salute,release of white pigeons, prayers were offered for the fallen heroes, as well as members of Armed Forces families.

The Governor said the occasion was significant as it had become a national day to pray for the departed soul, the incapacitated security personnel and serving military officers, their families and Nigeria.

He thanked God for the event as it was an opportunity to appreciate the efforts of fallen heroes and security personnel, stating that government would continue to appreciate their gallant works.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We thank God that we can also celebrate another year. It’s a yearly routine market on every January 15th.

“It’s an occasion where the nation all come together to recognize and acknowledge all of our fallen heroes, our gallant soldiers that have indeed served this country in one form or the other for decades as well as protected it.

“It’s a day to continue to remember them, to remember their families and their loved ones that they left behind and it’s a significant day wherein the government, if not Nigerians appreciate all of their efforts and what they have done and for serving officers to know that the country will continue to appreciate their gallant work, even while they are alive or even when they pass on.

“It has become a national significant day that everyone must honour them, appreciate them and wish them well, as well as continue to encourage them. We are thankful that it has turned out in the right colors in an event that has gone very, very well.”