Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank provides free relief items to thousands of families

The Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank, a non-governmental organization (NGO) on September 19, 2024 provided free food items and cash to many families.

Apart from free cash gifts, among other items provided free for many families were rice, beans, vegetable oil, clothing and toys for children.

The beneficiaries were happy for the gesture from the Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank, considering the harsh economic challenges in the country with the rising cost of living that has left families without access to basic necessities, with food insecurity becoming a harsh reality for many.

No wonder, the turnout at the event was overwhelming given the difficult situation in the country, where many are without food or necessities such as clothing. Though the meeting officially commenced at 8am, thousands had already gathered as early as 6amat the gates.

As the situation worsens, the need for support has never been more critical and the Ark of Light food and Emergency bank leads this endeavour.

The Ark of Light Food and Emergency Bank was first inaugurated on December 10, 2023 with a vision to alleviate poverty.

It was founded by Prophet Isaiah Macwealth, a visionary, author, preacher, and prophet, who has dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ and serving humanity. His commitment to serving extends far beyond the pulpit.

As a prominent philanthropist, he has spent over 20 years helping the poor and vulnerable through One Sound Charity, which is focused on various human needs such as education, healthcare, and economic empowerment in Africa and beyond.

For a better society