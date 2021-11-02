ARISE holds 2021 Women Conference, charges women on economic revival

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The 13th Arise Women Conference 2021 was held virtually and transmitted on two television stations recently in Victoria Island Lagos with a call on women to be fully involved in reviving the economy of the country.

The Conference with the theme: REVIVE #I CHOOSE LIFE, urged women to venture into the production of locally-made goods and build more indigenous brands and industries

The Convener, ARISE Women, Dr. Mrs. Siju Iluyomade, speaking on the occasion, said: “As women, we can further ensure that these locally made goods are consumed and used in homes – across our nation. Evidently, Nigeria has a population put at about 160 million people. Let’s put these numbers to good use to enhance our economy.

“If 160million Nigerians use the ARISE LIQUID SOAP, there will be an economic revolution. And we can begin to export our products out of our shores. The economic life of this nation can be transformed by actively engaging our women.

“In our Industries, we must REVIVE a spirit of EXCELLENCE. Our goods and services must be of international standard, competing favourably with any imported brand”, Iluyomade stated.

.Pointing out revival must begin in each individual heart, she said it was time to revive international collaboration and revive growth not stagnancy.

Advising women to revive dignity in Labour, Mrs. Iluyomade stated that every man must be worthy of his wages., adding that revival is a new beginning and that “our faith and love as women in and for our nation must be active and fierce”.

“Our Nation needs us NOW. We must raise up a future and succeeding generations that will turn this country around for good forever. We must train our children to work hard and get results.

“If anyone is not willing to work let him not eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10). “Let the thief no longer steal but rather let him labour doing honest work with his own hands so that he may have something to share with anyone in need”(Ephesians 4:28). Always remember, “Whoever is slack in his work is a brother to him who destroys”(Proverbs 18:9)”.

In the area of health, Mrs. Iluyomade said the way forward is preventive healthcare, urging women to bring this awareness to all their communities.

“ARISE is leading the way in this regard. There is an urgent need for everyone to get vaccinated, so we can effectively break the chain of person-to-person transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

“At this conference, ARISE in partnership with the Lagos State Government has opened up the ARISE COVID VACCINATION CENTRE. We continue to stand in the forefront of healthcare delivery to the most vulnerable people. We encourage as many people, women and men, to get vaccinated right now.

“REVIVE speaks to every aspect of our lives. If we do not get a hold on the COVID-19 virus, all sectors of our economy will continue to suffer and consequently, our well-being”, she added.

In her remarks on the occasion, wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, said women should renew the right spirit in them, adding: “Women should be an example to others by loving our neighbours as our self”.

Lauding ARISE for choosing the theme, Mrs. Hamzat said: “The message is clear, this is for us to wake up from our slumber”.

“When you see something good appreciate; when you see something that is needed to be corrected still appreciate but know how to do it in a better way that will never put whoever is concerned down. As women, we can all be spiritual revival as we pray for our family, state and our nation”, she added.

The First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, in her remarks, said women economic empowerment was a process of achieving equal access and control over economic resources and ensuring that they can use in all areas of their lives.

“Empowerment of Women means developing them as more as individuals who are politically active and independent to make intelligent discussion in matters. We need to commend Arise in what they are doing. In my state, Kwara, this is also what we are doing. You may not be aware; we have a Foundation, skill acquisition programme with so many fields to make sure that the women are valuable.

“I commend Dr. Siju Iluyomade. As women, we believe that we will support one another and stand as an inspiration to the young girls”, the Kwara First Lady stated.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello,, said: “Never give up on your dreams. Have a goal from the beginning of your life Journey, and acquire the skill and educational certificate you need for your goal.

“In a male-dominated world, you have to work as your counterpart. In other not to give reason you are not promoted, you have to work as mother, as a wife, be a mummy and make sure the food is ready”. You have to love God and know the direction of your life; identify God’s voice when He is talking to you.

“If you want to move forward, the role of your spouses is important. If your spouse stops you, you may not attain your goal.

“l want to appreciate the Lagos State Governor. Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He took the right decision concerning my appointment as Vice-Chancellor. To God be the Glory”, Prof. Olatunji-Bello said.

