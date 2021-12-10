Arik Air returns to Owerri, Asaba for Christmas

The management of Arik Air has announced that from Wednesday, December 15, 2021, it will resume daily flight operations from Lagos to Owerri and Asaba.

According to the statement made available to Daily Champion both Owerri and Asaba flights will operate from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 otherwise known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

The resumption of flights to Owerri and Asaba is to enable customers celebrate the festive season with their family and friends. As a caring airline, Arik Air also wants customers to have a safe and peaceful yuletide.

Similarly, Arik Air is increasing frequency from Lagos to Jos from four weekly flights to daily effective December 15, 2021.

The additional frequencies to Jos is to enable customers have more choices and connect with their loved ones for the festive season.

