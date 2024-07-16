Champion Newspapers Limited
Aremo Olusegun Osoba @ 85 book presentation held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-R... Lagos state Deputy Government, Oba femi Hazmat; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Former Secretary General, Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, ; Wife of the celebrant, Chief (Mrs)Aderinsola Osoba; Former Governor of Ogun State and the Author of the book, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; his Deputy, Barau Jibrin; Secretary to the Federal Government, George Akume; President, Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote, and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during the Public book presentation of Aremo Olusegun Osoba entitled: My life in the Public Eye" held in Lagos, on 13/7/2024.Photos Chinyere Ikeanyi.
L-r…Renowned Ogun businessman and Philanthropist Segun Senbanjo;   Former Governor of Ogun State and the Author of the book, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Wife of the celebrant, Chief (Mrs)Aderinsola Osoba; Ogun State Governor … Prince Dapo Abiodun.

L-R… Immediate past high commission of Nigeria to United Kingdom;  Ambassador Sarafa tunji Isola ,  Her Royal Highness, Erelu Kuti of Lagos Abiola Dosunmu  and Former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

L-r … Dr Adesegun Akin-Olugbade OON Chairman, Luwaju Advisory Services Limited; Chief J.K  Randle and Olor’ogun (Dr) Sonny Kuku.

L-r…  Former  Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ,Dr Ernest Ebi with  Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani .

L-r… Former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku;   Founder and chairman of the Honeywell Group,  Oba Otudeko ,  and Chairman/CEO. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM ) Hon  Abike Dabiri.

Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume with Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi. during the Public book presentation of Aremo Olusegun Osoba entitled: My life in the Public Eye” held at Eko  Lagos on 13/7/2024…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

