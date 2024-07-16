Aremo Olusegun Osoba @ 85 book presentation held in Lagos

L-r…Renowned Ogun businessman and Philanthropist Segun Senbanjo; Former Governor of Ogun State and the Author of the book, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Wife of the celebrant, Chief (Mrs)Aderinsola Osoba; Ogun State Governor … Prince Dapo Abiodun.

L-R… Immediate past high commission of Nigeria to United Kingdom; Ambassador Sarafa tunji Isola , Her Royal Highness, Erelu Kuti of Lagos Abiola Dosunmu and Former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

L-r … Dr Adesegun Akin-Olugbade OON Chairman, Luwaju Advisory Services Limited; Chief J.K Randle and Olor’ogun (Dr) Sonny Kuku.

L-r… Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ,Dr Ernest Ebi with Activist and Politician , Senator Shehu Sani .

L-r… Former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Founder and chairman of the Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko , and Chairman/CEO. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM ) Hon Abike Dabiri.

Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume with Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi. during the Public book presentation of Aremo Olusegun Osoba entitled: My life in the Public Eye” held at Eko Lagos on 13/7/2024…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

