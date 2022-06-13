Area Council Tenure Elongation Judgement: FCTA To Abide By New Court Ruling

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration at about 1400hrs of this Friday, the 10th of June, 2022 received the Certified True Copy of the new judgement of the FCT High Court delivered by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed in respect of the above subject matter.

The Court has set aside its earlier judgement delivered on Friday the 13th day of May, 2022 granting a one year extension of the outgoing Chairmen and Councilors of the 6 FCT Area Councils due to lack of jurisdiction. The judgement effectively clears the way for the swearing in of the newly elected Chairmen.

We want to reiterate that as a law-abiding organization, the FCTA will equally obey this new judgement just as it had complied with the earlier judgement. The Chairmen shall accordingly be inaugurated at 10:00hrs prompt on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Further details will be provided in due course.

Residents are once again reminded that the FCT is a creation of law and all actions of the FCT Administration are guided by the rule of law and this case will not be an exception.

The FCTA extends its appreciation to all stakeholders for their patience and support in this regard and enjoins all residents of the Territory to remain calm and law abiding in their daily activities.