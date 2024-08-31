Archbishop Adewale Martins to confer Papal Honours on five Catholic Lay Faithful on Sept.14, 2024

The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, will confer Papal Honours on five Lay Faithful of the Archdiocese on September 14, 2024, at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

According to a recent statement jointly signed by Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan, Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region, and Sir Soleye Hughes KSG, Chairman, Archdiocese of Lagos All Purpose Committee 2024 Investiture Planning Committee, the honorees are being recognised by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for their dedication and exceptional service to the Church in different Apostolates.

The honorees include, Mr. Peter Amangbo, who will be invested as a Knight of St. Gregory, as well as Messrs Walter Akpani and Peter Nwanze, who will be invested as Knights of St. Sylvester.

On their part, Lady Christine ‘Doja Otedola and Mr. Julius Olufunsho Britto will be honoured as Medalists in the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice category.

His Grace, the Archbishop said: “These Lady and gentlemen have distinguished themselves in faith and morals, and have contributed immensely to the growth of the Church and Society. The Awards are a testament to their dedication, hard work and commitment to living out their faith”.

The Investiture Ceremony, to be performed within the Eucharistic Celebration of the Feast of the Exaltation of The Holy Cross, is expected to attract many congregants and well-wishers from all walks of life.

Papal Orders of the Knighthood are bestowed in the name of the Pope by his authority as Head of the Holy See, and Sovereign of the Vatican City State.

The Order of St. Gregory the Great was established exclusively for men by Pope Gregory XVI on September 1, 1831, through the Papal brief, Quod Summis.

However, in 1994, that Papal Award category was extended to include women, who, from that point, have been appointed “Dames” in the same class as the Knights of the Order of St. Gregory.

In 1841, Pope Gregory XVI reformed the Order of the Golden Spur as an Order of Merit, with recipients appointed by Papal brief.

This reformed Order was known as the Order of St. Sylvester and the Golden Militia.

Further reforms in 1905 brought about the separation of that Order into the Order of St. Sylvester, and the Order of the Golden Spur.

The Order of St. Sylvester is presented in the same class and grade as the Order of St. Gregory the Great, Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, or Cross of Honour, which was established in 1888 by Pope Leo XIII.

These awards are usually given based on recommendations from Bishops or Papal Nuncios for specific services rendered to the Catholic Church.

