Arase frowns at pre-trial detention as UK delegation visits PSC

By Editor
12
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

Two delegations from the United States of America  and the United Kingdom were at the Corporate Headquarters of the Police Service Commission in Jabi, Abuja today, Thursday August 10th 2023 on courtesy visits to the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, a retired Inspector General of Police.

 

The delegations also visited the Commission’s newly established  Compliance Monitoring Unit (CMU), a tracking platform on public complaints against serving Nigeria Police Officers and promised to assist the Commission drastically reduce human rights abuses by the Police.

 

The United States Delegation was led by Jason A. Smith, Director International Narcotics and Law Enforcement  Affairs while Chris Grimson of the National Agency Anti- Kidnap and Extortion Unit(AKEU) visited on behalf of the United Kingdom.

 

The Commission Chairman told the Visitors that what Nigerians want is a responsible  Police Force that would respect the human rights of the citizenry.

Dr. Arase said the Commission decided to set up the Compliance Monitoring Unit to ensure that the rights of the citizens are protected and offending Police Officers  sanctioned for misconduct. He told his visitors that the leadership of the Commission and the Police are united in the fight to stamp out human rights abuses in the Country.

 

The PSC Chairman assured his visitors that there would be no  conflict between the Commission and the Police Management on the operations of the Compliance Monitoring Unit. He  however frowned at pre-trial detentions by the Police, noting that the Commission will no longer tolerate detentions beyond what the law provides for.

 

He declared that the Commission wants to track complaints against Police stressing that  any Officer who has pending human rights cases will not be cleared for promotions or postings. ” Any Officer who has human rights issues not conclusively investigated by the Police Complaints Unit will be stepped down from promotion and postings” He called for assistance in the provision of more systems for the CMU as the Commission anticipates several  complaints against the Police as the Unit takes shape.

 

Dr. Smith, leader of the United States Delegation said they are in Nigeria to assist strengthen the rule of law and especially the Police. He noted that PSC is a key stakeholder in their project to strengthen the rule of law in Nigeria and promised to work with the Commission to achieve this .

 

Mr. Grimson of the National Crime Agency of the British High Commission promised to partner with the Commission in the training of the personnel of the Nigeria Police.

He spoke on intelligence sharing, proper investigation so as to break down barriers between the Police and other security agencies in the country.

