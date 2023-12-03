Arase decries killing of policemen in SouthEast. Says ” Stop making your sisters widows”

By Patience Ogbo

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission Dr. Solomon Arase has decried the killing of policemen in the south eastern region of the country by suspected gun men who are allegedly killing the policemen in a bid to get the attention of the federal government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been in incarceration despite a court ordering his release . The group are also said to have allegedly continued the killing of security operatives in the region to actualise thier dream of securing an independent country for people of the south eastern states whom they call Biafrians and not Nigerians.

Towards this end, policemen including Divisional Police Officer, military personnel have been killed in the region in the last years as the group allegedly intensified thier efforts to draw attention to themselves through the violence and bloodshed of policemen and other security operatives .

The recent killings were that of a DPO and his Orderly last week . Also, the group has allegedly not spared anyone they deem to be sympathetic to the Nigeria state weather such person is an Igbo or not as reports show that traditional rulers, men from the region have been mercilessly murdered inspite of the heavy presence of policemen and other security operatives in the region .

Dr. Arase who is deeply worried about the killings of the security operatives urged the leaders from the region under the umbrella of Ohaneze Ndigbo Abuja Chapter who had paid him a courtesy visit in his office to prevail on the masterminds behind the killings of security operatives to stop thier dastardly act.

Dr Arase said ” The killings of police officers in the South East is becoming worrisome. They are killing them everyday and they should let the killers know that the Police is not their enemy. They have not done anything wrong. The Nigeria Police Force has lost quite a number of serving Officers in the South East.

“We are your friends, stop making Police wives widows, they are your sisters” he noted.

Dr. Arase said the problem of the South East is that of identity crisis adding that ” we have resolved the perceived marginalisation of the zone in the Police representation in the country.

The leadership of the OHANEZE ND’IGBO in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja who were in Dr. Arase’s office to pay him a courtesy visit decried the mercantile activities of Officers of the Nigeria Police Force on South East roads and lamented the hardship the people of the area go through while undertaking journeys across the zone.

A delegation of the Igbo ethnic group visited the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase CFR, retired Inspector General of Police in his Office, today, Thursday November 30th 2023 where they complained of the high level extortion by Police men and the indiscriminate road blocks that has become unpleasant between the citizens and the Police.

They called for dismantling of the fee paying road blocks in the zone especially with the coming heavy traffic expected during the Christmas and new year period in the South Zone.

The leader of the Delegation, Elder (Bar) Onwu Arua, Presudent OHANEZE ND’IGBO FCT Chapter said the Organization was concerned about the lack of interest of the Igbos in the current ongoing recruitment exercise for Constables into the Police Force.

Elder Araua however called for a more elaborate plan in Police Recruitment apparatus to redress the disadvantages of South East in the Nigeria Police structure.

Dr. Arase in his response, assured the delegation of the police high command ‘s determination to secure lives and properties in the region professionally. He added that he has listened to thier compliant and will communicate thier grievances to the Inspector General of Police.